UPDATE: Two North Carolina men killed in Suffolk plane crash

Two North Carolina men died in the crash of a small passenger plane in Suffolk on Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.
State police later identified the victims as Christian Rask Fauchald, 54 and Eric John Bergevin, 53.
The plane crashed about 12:16 p.m. and it was then “fully engulfed in fire,” according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the state police.
The make and model of the plane were not immediately clear.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue reported that the crash caused a large area of brush and trees to catch fire, threatening homes in the area.
It said the fire spread across about 35 acres of open field and forest.
Area residents were evacuated safely, and the fire was declared under control at 3:47 p.m.
The state police investigation continues. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be onsite Sunday to continue their investigation as well, state police said.
