Saturday updates

ROADS

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported that multiple lanes of Interstate 85 were closed at several points in Dinwiddie County on Saturday morning.

At 11:18 a.m., VDOT reported all lanes north and south were closed at mile marker 52. That has since been cleared.

There have also been lane closures reported at mile marker 59.2, mile marker 44.6 and mile marker 41. As of noon, there were also four reported lane closures along Route 460 in Dinwiddie.

Also, all lanes of U.S. 1 were closed in Dinwiddie in the vicinity of Little Deer Road. VDOT said at 10:23 a.m. that motorists in this area can expect delays due to weather.

These were among numerous lane and road closures reported southwest of Richmond and the Tri-Cities area, particularly near South Hill and Lawrenceville.

Other incidents on the interstates included crashes on I-64 in Goochland County, Henrico County and New Kent County, as well as crashes on I-95 in Colonial Heights, Chesterfield County and Prince George County.

Here are recent Richmond-area reports from VDOT:

Hanover County

- 1:23 p.m., tree down in roadway, Taylors Creek Road at Spring Road

- 1:29 p.m., road closed due to power line down, Cheroy Road from Ashcake Road to Mount Hermon Road.

- 1:12 p.m., disabled vehicle on I-95 north at mile marker 87.4

- 1:41 p.m., tree in roadway at Old Church and McClellan roads

Chesterfield County

- 11:24 a.m., lane closure due to weather, Church Road near Hickory Road

- 1:31 p.m., all lanes closed due to weather, River Road at Black Road

- 1:15 p.m., vehicle crash on I-95 south at mile marker 59.8

- 2:06 p.m., tree in roadway of Old Bon Air Road

Henrico County

- 1 p.m., left lane of I-64 east closed due to incident

- 1:42 p.m., right lane and shoulder of I-95 south closed near Parham Road

Goochland County

- 12:58 p.m., crash on I-64 west at mile marker 148

- 1:27 p.m., tree in roadway of River Road W

At 8:15 a.m., Richmond's Department of Emergency Communications tweeted that the Boulevard Bridge and the 2nd and 3rd street connectors would be closed because or road conditions.

VDOT warns there is no safe way to drive on ice and encourages everyone to stay at home unless travel is a must.

Crews are treating slick spots, and main routes in the Richmond region were still in "minor" condition. That means passable with caution, but with potential icy patches. Those conditions may change as more ice builds up, especially on side streets, rural routes, bridges and overpasses. As trees and branches begin to sag, debris could also fall into roads.

In all likelihood, tree damage will be a frequent and widespread problem throughout the region today.

You can check on road conditions at www.511virginia.org.

FORECAST

A damaging ice storm is now unfolding throughout central Virginia. Outage numbers continue to climb, and trees are beginning to fall into roads. The forecast is on track, and confidence is high.

Rain will continue in waves throughout the day. Steady rain looks to move out during the early evening, tapering to a drizzle overnight. Temperatures will stay at or below freezing in the Piedmont and metro Richmond until Sunday morning or midday. The only places that will see improvement today are southeastern Virginia east of Interstate 95 and parts of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula near the Chesapeake Bay. Those spots are still near freezing, but could see a slow rise to the mid 30s by the afternoon or evening.

POWER

Outage numbers have been trending higher all morning, and be prepared for more throughout the day and night.

Customer outage numbers as of 12:30 p.m.

• Richmond Metro / Tri-Cities: 37,278 (up rapidly from about 17,000 at noon)

• Southside: 32,725

• Middle Peninsula / Northern Neck: 985

• 30,803

• 4,269

• 2,382

At 12:47 p.m., Ian Stewart with VPM tweeted that the studio had lost power. "We stayed on the air thanks to back up generators and our great engineers!"

Friday evening forecast

Be ready for a severe, damaging ice storm throughout central Virginia this weekend.

That's the word from the National Weather Service in Wakefield, which has issued an ice storm warning for metro Richmond between midnight tonight and 5 a.m. Sunday.

One hopes that this forecast turns out to be wrong.

But all signs point to freezing rain throughout the region on Saturday, and more than enough of it to weigh on trees already coated by Friday's snow.

Richmond's temperatures are set to hover stubbornly at or below freezing until midday Sunday.

The result: a weekend of significant power outages and roads turned unsafe by ice and downed branches.

The ice storm danger extends past metro Richmond in every direction: as far north as Fredericksburg, as far south as the North Carolina border, east into the peninsulas and west to the Blue Ridge mountains.

A few regions of Virginia will avoid the icy threats. Hampton Roads and far southwestern Virginia should stay warm enough for an ordinary rain. The far northern tier will be cold enough for a light wintry mix, but perhaps too dry for much accumulation.

Both the arrival and departure of the freezing rain in the Richmond area could be a gradual tapering. From drizzle to showers to steady rain throughout the morning, then back down to a drizzle by late overnight.

By the evening, ice accumulations of 0.25-inch or higher are likely across a wide swath of central Virginia, with up to 0.5-inch in unlucky locales.

The burden on trees would escalate over time. But it takes far less than that amount of ice to make travel hazardous. The slick bridges and walkways could begin before there are obvious icicles and sagging utility lines.

Wind will also be a factor for the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, with some stronger gusts adding extra force despite expected ice totals of 0.25-inch or less closer to the Chesapeake Bay.

The snowy conditions leading up to this make it different from many other ice storms in the area's history – not that there have been any major ones since the turn of the millennium.

The last-minute forecast confidence was higher than many snowstorms we experience. There's no reliable sign of a rapid warmup above freezing, a cooldown aloft to create snow instead, or a change in the pattern to cause the system to shift entirely offshore. The only hope for lesser effects would be lower rainfall totals. But any amount of ice is unwelcome.

Sunday brings hope for a thaw. The high is expected to make it above freezing on Sunday afternoon, though maybe only by several degrees.

The forecast for Sunday has shifted to bring in more clouds and even a chance of showers, especially east of Richmond. But by then, the cold northeast wind is expected to cease so we'd see an ordinary rain instead.

Active weather will continue next week, though chances of another snow or ice storm are actually looking lower. Well-defined lows will send lots of wet weather through from Monday into Tuesday, and again later in the workweek. But if those lows can track inland instead of offshore as they swoop along the Eastern Seaboard, we're much more likely to stay on the all-rain side. Slight chances of additional ice or sleet still linger when that Monday-Tuesday system approaches, but the setup doesn't look nearly as ominous as it did a few days ago.

It won't be the nice week we're hoping for, but it should be an improvement over this weekend.

Look for more updates on Saturday.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.