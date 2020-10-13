Update: Virginia's voter registration system back up; deadline extension would require court order

On the last day state residents could register to vote, Virginia's online voter registration system was down due to a cut cable that shut down multiple agencies including the registrar's offices, the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia Information Technology Agency posted on Tuesday morning that a fiber was cut near Route 10 in Chester, resulting in the website crashing and being inoperable for over three hours. In a 12:35 p.m. update, VITA released a statement saying the Verizon fiber was struck as part of a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project.

By 3:30 p.m., the site was back up.

The setback pushed politicians and advocacy groups to call for an extension of the voter registration deadline - an action previously taken in 2016 following a computer glitch.

In a briefing Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam said he doesn't have the power to change state code, but would support a court-ordered extension.