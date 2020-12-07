UPDATE: VMI removes statue of Confederate Gen. 'Stonewall' Jackson

Since Peay's departure, VMI announced Cedric Wins, a retired U.S. Army major general, would serve as its interim superintendent, becoming the first Black leader to serve in that role. The school's board has also committed to other changes, including creating a permanent diversity office.

"The history of VMI over the past 181 years is well documented. Stonewall Jackson's ties to Lexington and the Institute as an instructor are part of that history," Wins said in a statement Monday. But "VMI does not define itself by this statue and that is why this move is appropriate," he added.

VMI said it will be relocated to a nearby Civil War museum at a battlefield where dozens of VMI cadets were killed or wounded. It was to be taken to storage Monday while work continued to remove the pedestal and prepare the new site, school spokesman Bill Wyatt said.

The statue had previously been a subject of controversy, but the school had committed to keeping it in place in front of VMI's spartan, historic barracks as recently as July.

Amid a wave of Confederate monument removals around the country in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis, some VMI students and graduates called for the statue's removal.