UPDATE: Warmer air over Southeast Va. this afternoon could fuel severe storms this evening

For some, Thursday will look like the typical spring clouds and showers. But it's still a good idea to stay aware of any watches or warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

The strongest storms could whip up into supercells capable of tornadoes, damaging hail and high winds. That might mean downed trees and scattered power outages even without any tornadoes.

The ingredients could come together in any part of central Virginia, but the NWS put the highest probabilities of severe weather along and south of the U.S. 460 corridor toward North Carolina.

That severe risk is higher for places around Danville, South Hill, Petersburg, Emporia, Franklin and Suffolk.

Things could still change for the better or worse, as far as metro Richmond is concerned.

The issue is the boundary between the cloudy, cool weather that's been lingering for the past couple of days and the warm, unstable air mass that will try to shove farther to the north.

That warm front will shape how the weather actually plays out, so look for more details to come into view on Thursday.