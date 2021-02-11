A timeline for Thursday night's snowy mix

• 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: sleet and snow accumulation takes off in the Richmond area. As colder air continues pushing to the south, rain changes to sleet and eventually some snow in the southern half of the metro area.

• 8 p.m. to midnight: best chances for steady snow in metro Richmond, which means most of our 1-to-3-inch accumulation will happen by early Friday morning. There's still potential for a narrow west-to-east zone to see some amounts in excess of 3 inches, maybe up to 5 inches, but that will be the exception rather than the rule.

Totals are more uncertain south toward Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities, which could see either snow, sleet or a mix all through the night. Areas south of U.S. Highway 460 begin to see sleet or freezing rain. Temperatures cool from the mid 30s to lower 30s for the rest of the night.

Friday

• Midnight to 6 a.m.: snow rates begin to decrease in central Virginia as the heavier activity moves east toward the peninsulas. Snow is likely to switch to sleet or freezing rain in metro Richmond. Wintry mix continues across Southside Virginia.

• 6 a.m. to noon: light freezing rain or freezing drizzle likely to continue throughout central Virginia, with some pockets of sleet or light snow still possible north of Richmond. New accumulations will be minor, but the threat of slick roads will continue.

• Afternoon and evening: staying cloudy, damp and cold with occasional freezing drizzle but minimal new amounts. Temperatures will not warm significantly to help with melting, likely hovering within a few degrees of freezing.

Look for the next updates on Friday morning.

Saturday's potential ice storm

Freezing rain in the forecast for Saturday could make for central Virginia's most troublesome winter storm so far this season, and possibly in years.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued a winter storm watch for all of central Virginia on Saturday, cautioning "ice accumulation may lead to significant travel disruptions and numerous power outages."

That watch – which extends from South Hill to Petersburg to Tappahannock and points west – could be upgraded to an ice storm warning on Friday if confidence continues to grow.

Unlike Thursday night's wintry mix, most or all of this upcoming wave will be in the form of freezing rain. Snow is unlikely anywhere in the region by Saturday, and ordinary rain will mostly be confined to Tidewater. The freezing rain zone would extend throughout the Piedmont and into the mountains, as well.

There are still some details to work out on the amounts and the timing. The results of Thursday night's wintry mix will affect near-ground temperatures, along with the existing load of snow or ice on trees.

One factor working in our favor is relatively light wind speeds this weekend: from the north and northeast at about 5 to 10 mph. Higher winds would put more force on overburdened trees, leading to more outages.

Winds will be stronger near the Chesapeake Bay, but ice amounts are expected to be lower farther to the east. The Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck could still have enough of both elements to cause problems.

Timing

There isn't a specific start time for Saturday's ice. We're more likely to see a gradual increase in intensity from freezing drizzle to showers to steady freezing rain between morning and afternoon. The steadiest window looks to be the afternoon or evening, followed by tapering on Saturday night.

Effects would grow as the day goes on and the amounts build up, and slick conditions could last into Sunday.

Amounts

Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inch throughout central Virginia could translate to a similar amount of ice, though some may melt.

At least 0.1-inch of ice is very likely, which would be more than enough to cause issues on untreated roads. At worst, a few areas may exceed 0.5-inch. Luckily, the computer models were in agreement that the system lacked the moisture for a truly catastrophic 1-inch total reminiscent of our 1990s ice storms.

The chance of exceeding 0.25-inch freezing rain remains highest south and west of metro Richmond toward Lynchburg and across Southside Virginia. That's roughly the threshold where more problems develop with trees and power. As of Thursday afternoon, those 0.25-inch exceedance probabilities for Richmond had risen to about 70%, and verged on 80% between Farmville and South Hill.

Chances and totals get progressively lower through the Northern Piedmont and into Northern Virginia, though some lighter 0.1-inch icing is still likely through that region.

Otherwise, temperatures will hover in a very narrow range of upper 20s to lower 30s through Sunday morning. A high in the 40s is possible for Sunday after this system clears out, but not guaranteed.

Unfortunately, another potent system could bring another significant dose of freezing rain and sleet by Monday and Tuesday.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.