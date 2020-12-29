UPDATED: Maryland man missing after truck plunges into Chesapeake Bay

The driver of a truck was missing Tuesday after his vehicle plunged into the Chesapeake Bay from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

According to Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel officials, the two-axle, six-tire box truck crashed about 8:20 a.m. on the east side of the bridge's northbound lanes, more than three-quarters of the way from the Virginia Beach end of the 17.6-mile-long structure to its Eastern Shore side, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

The CBBT said the truck's driver was 47-year-old Erik Mezick of Fruitland, Md., according to The Virginian-Pilot. He was driving the truck for Baltimore-based Cloverland Greenspring Dairy.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that the CBBT said search efforts for Mezick would stop overnight and resume in the morning. The recovery operation for the truck was to resume Wednesday after marine conditions improve.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Mezick during this difficult time,” said Jeff Holland, the CBBT's executive director, in a statement.

First responders arrived to find the truck floating in the water, said Richard Trent, Virginia Beach Fire Department battalion chief.