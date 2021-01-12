UPDATED: Richmond and Henrico moving into second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday

“It could be better, but it’s better than a lot of other places in the state,” Avula told the Henrico Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “And it’s only going to get better. ... The problem is it’s going to happen differently in every location.”

Avula added that it will take a few days for the state to determine whether Tuesday’s guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising the second phase to include those 65 and older is a formal policy.

But the increased tension it could inflict on providers administering the vaccine in doing so is a concern, he said.

According to census data, more than 1.3 million Virginians are 65 or older, a population that the VDH currently is prioritizing in the third phase. Hospitals and local health departments have given out nearly 73% of available doses, while about 15% were through medical practices, community health providers and pharmacies — three avenues that the second phase will rely on.

Many may have never administered vaccines, especially unusually fragile ones like these that require ultra-cold storage, at this large a scale.