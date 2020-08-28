UPDATED: UVA will proceed with in-person classes this semester

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia is sticking with plans to begin in-person classes on Sept. 8 and will welcome students back next week, the school announced in a message Friday afternoon.
The decision comes after the university earlier this month delayed the start of in-person classes by two weeks amid a late-summer surge in COVID-19 cases.
Friday's news release, issued by the university’s top four administrators, said: “We know some will be delighted to hear this news and others will be disappointed. It was a very difficult decision made in the face of much uncertainty and with full awareness that future events may force us to change course.”
Friday’s statement was signed by President Jim Ryan, Provost Liz Magill, Executive Vice President J.J. Davis and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs K. Craig Kent. The executives said the decision was made because students will be living in town regardless of how classes are held.
“The vast majority of our students will be here in Charlottesville, living in private houses and apartments, regardless of whether classes are all online or not,” they wrote. “By welcoming our students into classrooms and on Grounds, with adequate testing, rules about gatherings and mask-wearing, and enforcement, we will be in a better position to monitor what’s happening and to contain any outbreaks.”
The decision was not without opposition. Pressure mounted during the two-week delay for the university to abandon the plan, as COVID-19 cases rose at colleges reopening around the state. Across Virginia, about 600 tests for the coronavirus have come back positive among college students, faculty and staff.
Members of the university’s Student Council Executive Board opposed the plan. Elected officials in Charlottesville and Albemarle County passed restrictive ordinances designed to lessen the spread of the virus should students return.
The school's board of visitors met in executive session Thursday to discuss a variety of coronavirus-related topics, including the health and safety of faculty, staff and students, as well as legal issues and testing protocols.
School officials said they are confident that the university is well-equipped to test and isolate students as necessary. That’s a confidence that members of the Student Council Executive Board don’t share: On Wednesday, they released a statement calling for virtual classes and cessation of in-person courses.
“The university cannot, in good conscience, resume in-person instruction," the board wrote. "COVID-19 will spread, the Charlottesville community will suffer, and students, faculty, staff, and community members will die.”
Although the administration’s statement did not directly address the council board’s concerns, the statement argued that some areas of the university education and experience cannot be virtual.
“A key part of that experience is the opportunity for our students to step out on their own, in a caring and protective environment, to find their own interests, to define their personal commitments, and to form friendships that will sustain them for many years, if not a lifetime,” administrators wrote. “This is quite difficult, if not impossible, to do online.”
On Wednesday, the university’s Greek community agreed to suspend “all organized in-person activities” in the pandemic’s wake.
“This is applicable to all fraternity/sorority sponsored or supervised functions, including formal and informal gatherings,” the Inter-Fraternity Council and Inter-Sorority Council announced. “We are making this decision in the interest of protecting the public health of the university and greater Charlottesville community.”
UVA residence staff, including resident assistants and senior residents, issued a letter to university officials on Friday prior to the administration’s announcement seeking additional training, added protection and inclusion as university employees to protect their positions and income.
The letter noted that many students and resident assistants are returning “due to the need of immediate access to stable shelter, internet access, food, and safety.”
Among the requests, the letter seeks financial compensation and hazard pay for resident staff, personal protective equipment and for staff to be considered student employees. The letter was signed by several student organizations and students, but the resident staff remained anonymous to avoid retaliation.
“We are constantly trying to navigate the gray area of sharing concerns that are often unaddressed without running the risk of removal or penalties,” the letter states. “We are choosing the route of anonymity due to the blanket restrictions surrounding media coverage.”
UVA on Wednesday released an online coronavirus dashboard that features a COVID-19 tracker. The tracker shows 67 total cases at the university, between faculty, students, staff and contract employees. Of those cases, 40 are among students who were tested by UVA's Student Health and Wellness or a UVA clinic, according to the chart.
Officials on Friday said the university has put in place testing plans, quarantine spaces and behavioral expectations to combat a possible case spike similar to those at other colleges and universities. The released stressed that many new cases at schools appear to have been connected to activities happening off campus.
“We’ve learned from what has happened at other schools. Over the last few weeks, we’ve developed more ambitious testing plans, created additional spaces for isolation and quarantine, and focused on communicating behavioral expectations,” the administrators wrote. “We’ve also learned that most outbreaks have been tied to off-campus gatherings, not to on-campus housing and not to classrooms. Indeed, our public health experts believe that classrooms are very low-risk environments.”
Times-Dispatch staff writer Eric Kolenich contributed to this report.
