UPDATED: UVA will proceed with in-person classes this semester

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The University of Virginia is sticking with plans to begin in-person classes on Sept. 8 and will welcome students back next week, the school announced in a message Friday afternoon.

The decision comes after the university earlier this month delayed the start of in-person classes by two weeks amid a late-summer surge in COVID-19 cases.

Friday's news release, issued by the university’s top four administrators, said: “We know some will be delighted to hear this news and others will be disappointed. It was a very difficult decision made in the face of much uncertainty and with full awareness that future events may force us to change course.”

Friday’s statement was signed by President Jim Ryan, Provost Liz Magill, Executive Vice President J.J. Davis and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs K. Craig Kent. The executives said the decision was made because students will be living in town regardless of how classes are held.