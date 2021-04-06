Updated: Virginia to receive $77.1 million from CDC to widen vaccine accessibility, ensure equity in distribution

Virginia is receiving $77.1 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help remove accessibility barriers limiting vaccine uptake and equitable distribution among the state's most-affected populations, the federal agency announced Tuesday.

Only the 11 states with more doses delivered than Virginia, such as Texas, Florida and California — which was allotted the most at $357 million — received a greater portion of the $3 billion initiative to bolster federal efforts through the American Rescue Plan and CARES Act.

The CDC is requiring 60%, or about $46.3 million, be allocated to supporting local health departments, community organizations and health centers and 75% of the total funding to prioritize programs focused on vaccine access.

"VDH is currently soliciting input from local health districts about what they need to augment their vaccine hesitancy work on the ground," said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, on Tuesday. "We are developing our program plan for submission to the CDC in the next couple of weeks."

While specifics on management and local allocation will likely not be known until then, Avula said a portion of the funding will go toward bolstering existing undertaking in Black and Latino communities and addressing vaccine mistrust.