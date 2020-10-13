Updated: Virginia's voter registration system is down on the last day residents can register to vote

Virginia's online voter registration system is currently down due to a cut cable that shut down multiple agencies including the registrar's offices, the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Department of Health.
Today is the last day state residents can register to vote.
The Virginia Information Technology Agency posted Tuesday morning that a fiber was cut near Route 10 in Chester, resulting in the website crashing and being inoperable for over three hours. In a 12:35 p.m. update, VITA released a statement saying the Verizon fiber was struck as part of a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project.
"VITA, Verizon and Chesterfield County are working diligently to ensure that fiber repairs are made and connections are restored as soon as possible," said the statement. "Technicians have been on site all morning working to repair the fiber cut as expeditiously as possible. While no estimated time of restoration is available as of noon, VITA will continue to provide updates from Verizon’s technician crews as work progresses."
The registration website has since advised people registering to vote to complete a paper application, which will count as long as it's postmarked by Tuesday.
In-person applications can be submitted until 5 p.m.
Around 7:30 a.m., Albemarle County tweeted that the system shutting down also meant early in-person voters could not be checked in on the poll books and "will only be able to vote a provisional ballot."
Virginia Beach's registrar office posted a similar notice about casting provisional ballots, which is a vote set aside until officials can verify voter eligibility.
Various advocacy groups and politicians have called to extend Virginia's voter registration deadline - an action previously taken in 2016 following a computer glitch.
ACLU of Virginia, which previously fought for and was granted an extension in 2016, said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon that the crashing of the website is a state failure, and as a result, is "the state's responsibility to remedy this injustice."
The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP has requested Northam push a 72-hour extension after the registration system is restored.
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a statement that courts "must immediately take action" or otherwise risk disenfranchising Virginians statewide. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax tweeted that he'd work with Gov. Ralph Northam's administration to "ensure all voters have access to #Vote."
NextGen Virginia, a nonprofit advocacy group that pushes for increased voter participation, also called for election officials to for an extension, calling the outage "deeply concerning."
“Our election officials must follow the lead of other states in extending the deadline so that anyone who wants to vote, can," said NextGen Virginia state director Temi Amoye.
Virginia law states the Commissioner of Elections has the authority to have alternative methods in the case of an emergency that "interferes with the electoral process or the opportunity for qualified voters to exercise their right to vote as determined by the Commissioner of Elections."
The calls for extending voter registration deadlines have echoed across the country in the past month, including from the only other state to so far experience an outage on the deadline day: Florida.
Florida officials extended the voter registration deadline until 7 p.m. the following day after glitches with its online portal on the last day to register last week. Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee said in a press release that the site was inundated by an "unprecedented" 1.1 million requests per hour.
In Arizona, a federal judge ruled voter registration deadline be extended from Oct. 5 to Oct. 23 - nearly three weeks - due to concerns that the pandemic had jolted voter registration efforts. Both extensions were met with criticism and challenged in courts.
As of 12 p.m., there hasn't been an update from the Virginia Department of Elections.
