Updated: Virginia's voter registration system is down on the last day residents can register to vote

“Our election officials must follow the lead of other states in extending the deadline so that anyone who wants to vote, can," said NextGen Virginia state director Temi Amoye.

Virginia law states the Commissioner of Elections has the authority to have alternative methods in the case of an emergency that "interferes with the electoral process or the opportunity for qualified voters to exercise their right to vote as determined by the Commissioner of Elections."

The calls for extending voter registration deadlines have echoed across the country in the past month, including from the only other state to so far experience an outage on the deadline day: Florida.

Florida officials extended the voter registration deadline until 7 p.m. the following day after glitches with its online portal on the last day to register last week. Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee said in a press release that the site was inundated by an "unprecedented" 1.1 million requests per hour.

In Arizona, a federal judge ruled voter registration deadline be extended from Oct. 5 to Oct. 23 - nearly three weeks - due to concerns that the pandemic had jolted voter registration efforts. Both extensions were met with criticism and challenged in courts.

As of 12 p.m., there hasn't been an update from the Virginia Department of Elections.