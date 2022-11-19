Updates: Memorial service for University of Virginia students underway in Charlottesville

This is updated coverage of the memorial service Saturday in Charlottesville to the three victims of
Sunday's shooting at the University of Virginia.
The event started at 3:30 p.m. at the John Paul Jones Arena.
Alex Goldman talks about the UVA 5K.
memorial run on Saturday also was held on campus to honor the victims. The Community of Care 4Y5K / UVA Running Club Memorial Run started with a moment of silence.
It’s been important to gather together as a community in different ways this week. As I said this morning before our moment of silence: you are all loved," University President Jim Ryan said in a tweet.
PHOTOS: UVa community gathers for memorial run, six days after deadly shooting
Community members and students participate in the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, football players from Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were shot and killed by a teammate following a school field trip to Washington D.C.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Community members and students participate in the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Annie Weinberg, of Richmond, left, lays followers on memorial in front of the Hommer statue along with Ethan Levey, Charlotte, NC., following the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Thomas Cook, of Lynchburg, Va, after running in the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Community members and students participate in the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Claire Bierly, of Richmond, center, looks on with Spud as Patricia Chesson, of Chapel Hill, NC, puts up a banner during the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Thomas Cook, of Lynchburg, Va, lays on the ground after running in the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Community members and students participate in the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Liam O'Casey, of Arlington, Va., crosses the finish line hand in hand with Casey Evans, of Midlothian, Va., the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. The two were the first to cross the finish line, they said it meant much more to finish together.
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan pats Cooper Devito, of Charlottesville, after running in the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Liam O'Casey, of Arlington, Va., receive his flowers after crossing the finish line hand in hand with Casey Evans, of Midlothian, Va., the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. The two were the first to cross the finish line, they said it meant much more to finish together.
Patricia Chesson, of Chapel Hill, NC, puts up a sign during the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Maddie Krotine, Alexandria, Va., lays flowers on a memorial following the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Community members and students participate in the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Amberly Marria, of Richmond, leans on her husband, Chris Hawk, of Charlottesville, afte running in the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan shakes hands with participants after the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Community members and students participate in the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Community members and students participate in the 4th Year 5K on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
