Upgrades proposed for several rural Virginia water systems

Aqua Virginia, a water company that serves 26,440 customers in 191 small rural Virginia systems, wants to extend a pilot program accelerating water main replacements and wastewater treatment upgrades.
It is asking the State Corporation Commission to approve a surcharge on customer bills to help cover the cost of nearly $6.2 million of work at nine of its systems.
That would translate to a surcharge of $1.56 on a typical monthly bill for 4,000 gallons and a surcharge of $2.08 a month for the same bill’s wastewater fees, or roughly a 3% and 3.5% increase, respectively.
The aim is to fix a series of problems, including the 36% of water it pumps that leaks from its system in the Northern Neck community of Lively in or the 39% leakage in White Stone. Lively and White Stone are in Lancaster County.
The work also includes upgrades to wastewater collection and treatment at its large Lake Monticello system, which serves nearly 5,000 homes in Fluvanna County, to deal with peak flows that can present operating challenges.
In addition, the work includes upgrades to another Northern Neck system in Lancaster County, two Caroline County systems, one in Culpeper County and one in Frederick County.
With the program, “Aqua Virginia seeks to continue replacement of aging infrastructure while prioritizing replacement of the highest-risk systems on an accelerated basis,” company president John J. Aulbach said in a written statement for the commission.
A recently completed three-year pilot, totaling nearly $2.8 million for replacements and upgrades, boosted Aqua’s replacement of main water lines to from 0.3% of its systems to 1.04%, in line with the recommendations of the American Water Works Association.
“We expect the main replacement and rehabilitation rate to accelerate as the program continues,” Aulbach said, adding the the pilot shows the effort is already improving water systems’ reliability.
One project in the pilot program, at a 48-home community in Mecklenburg County, cut the number of main breaks from an average of 115 a year to about 80, reducing leakage from 40% of water pumped to just 6%, for a cost of $461,000.
Another, in Botetourt County, saw main breaks drop from 240 to 30. That program cost less than $338,000.
For wastewater, a key focus was reducing what hydraulic engineers call infiltration and inflow – the dilution of wastewater through, for instance, seepage of groundwater into pipes – because this reduces treatment plants’ efficiency.
Here, work on its Lake Land’Or system serving 875 customers in Caroline County reduced this “I&I” flow by more than 46,500 gallons a day.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
"We're going to have to put up incentive packages that are frankly much larger than we have in the past," Sen. Mark Warner said, citing competition from states such as Ohio, Texas, Arizona and New York.