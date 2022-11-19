 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UVa gets email threat about memorial service

During a mass shooting Sunday on a charter bus on Virginia’s campus, Mike Hollins, a running back on the UVA football team, rushed back onto the bus in an attempt to save lives only to find himself face-to-face with a gunman who had just shot to death three of his teammates.

The University of Virginia Police Department said the school received a threatening email related to Saturday's planned memorial service to the three victims of Sunday's deadly campus shooting.

The email came in around midday Saturday, the department said in a statement. The memorial is planned at 3:30 p.m. at the John Paul Jones Arena.

"We are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety of our patrons and the security of the facility," the statement said. "Please be advised that UVA has enhanced security measures in and near the arena. At this time, the memorial will continue as planned." 

Students Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot on a charter bus that had returned to the Charlottesville campus following a field trip. 

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., also a UVA student, has been charged. 

