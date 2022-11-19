UVa gets email threat about memorial service

During a mass shooting Sunday on a charter bus on Virginia’s campus, Mike Hollins, a running back on the UVA football team, rushed back onto the bus in an attempt to save lives only to find himself face-to-face with a gunman who had just shot to death three of his teammates.
The email came in around midday Saturday, the department said in a statement. The memorial is planned at 3:30 p.m. at the John Paul Jones Arena.
"We are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety of our patrons and the security of the facility," the statement said. "Please be advised that UVA has enhanced security measures in and near the arena. At this time, the memorial will continue as planned."
Students Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot on a charter bus that had returned to the Charlottesville campus following a field trip.
A memorial stands at the entrance of the Ruth Caplin Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. It was created by the University of Virginia’s drama department to remember the students who lost their lives in a shooting right outside of the building the previous Sunday. Photos of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry and flowers sit in the window and sticky notes with loving messages coat the glass in the entryway.
UVa's drama department memorial remembers Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who lost their lives in a shooting outside of the building.
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
SYDNEY SHULER, THE DAILY PROGRESS
