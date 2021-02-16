UVA research: Two out of three people in the summer were asymptomatic; COVID cases likely about three times higher than reported

Researchers who tested nearly 4,700 Virginians from June to mid-August for traces of a prior coronavirus infection found that only about 2.4% had previously been sick.

But two out of three of those who had contracted the virus didn't have any symptoms. And when adjusted for population, the numbers were nearly three times higher than summer reports of positive tests on the Virginia Department of Health website.

This indicates that the number of COVID cases, as expected, is likely much higher said Dr. Eric Houpt, infectious disease expert at University of Virginia Health who co-authored the report.

When someone is completely asymptomatic, he said, "you're very unlikely to test them and to detect them, because why would they get tested in the first place, unless they were being tested through some screening mechanism?"

Findings showed that less than 20% had taken a COVID-19 test and only 1% of total adults in the study ever received a previous positive test result. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention released a study the first week of January with similar results. It found 60% of transmission may be coming from asymptomatic individuals.