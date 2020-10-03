UVA searches sewers for signs of shed virus

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Every 15 minutes for 24 hours, little robots named after “Star Wars” characters dip their tubes and drink deep of the discharge flowing out of pipes from dormitories and other buildings at the University of Virginia.

The devices take samples of sewage that will be frozen, spun and analyzed for signs of viral ribonucleic acid residues that could give advance warning of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and a possible outbreak of COVID-19.

“The virus’ RNA is shed in stool very early in an infection, with some data showing that it’s shed even before you’re actively infected with the virus,” said Dr. Amy Mathers, a pathologist and associate director of clinical microbiology at UVA Health. “What we’re hoping to do with the robots is capture that stool to test for the RNA. With a 24-hour sampling regimen, we can get a good snapshot of everyone who has been in that building that day.”

The robots — Chewbacca, Anakin, C-3PO, R2-D2 and Obi Wan — and the stool samples they snag are all part of UVA’s plan to get a heads up on potential COVID-19 outbreaks on Grounds.

In the effort to control the virus, the wastewater tests are used in conjunction with COVID-19 testing regimens among students and contact tracing.