UVa, TJHD detail agreement to hire more case investigators, share data

Goodman said the health district has seen an increase in cases among students, but so far, the spread of the virus is between students, not between students and the broader community.

On Thursday, the health district reported 84 new cases, bringing the total to 3,027. The seven-day average of new cases based on the date of onset, a metric unveiled Monday, continues to decline, though, and stood at 15.43.

The percent of positive cases, another closely watched metric, is at 4.8% after declining all month.

The agreement covers UVA faculty, staff and students. Those at UVA’s College at Wise and faculty and staff in the UVA Health System are not included. Nor are students in the medical and nursing schools who are exposed at work. Exposure for the latter two groups would be managed by the health system’s infection prevention and control office.

For case investigations, UVA commits to providing the district with points of contact in the Office of the Dean of Students to field questions about contact tracing, such as class rosters, employee lists or other information to speed up the process, according to the agreement. Those resources are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.