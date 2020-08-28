 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVA will proceed with in-person classes this semester; has reported 67 positive COVID cases
0 comments
breaking

UVA will proceed with in-person classes this semester; has reported 67 positive COVID cases

Only $5 for 5 months
UVA Reopening
STEVE HELBER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Virginia is moving forward with its plan to open campus next week, it announced Friday. 

The school's semester started Tuesday with all classes online. In-person classes will begin Sept. 8, and students will begin moving into university housing on Sept. 3. 

UVA has reported 67 total positive COVID cases since Aug. 17 among students, faculty and staff. Of those, 23 were students who reported a positive test on Thursday, the school's highest single-day total. Twenty-five students, faculty or staff have been hospitalized. 

Across the state, nearly 600 tests for the coronavirus have come back positive among college students, faculty and staff. 

Some colleges, including Virginia State University, have made the decision to conduct their entire semester online. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich is a news and sports reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008 with a BA in English and joined the paper in 2009. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News