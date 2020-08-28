UVA will proceed with in-person classes this semester; has reported 67 positive COVID cases

The University of Virginia is moving forward with its plan to open campus next week, it announced Friday.

The school's semester started Tuesday with all classes online. In-person classes will begin Sept. 8, and students will begin moving into university housing on Sept. 3.

UVA has reported 67 total positive COVID cases since Aug. 17 among students, faculty and staff. Of those, 23 were students who reported a positive test on Thursday, the school's highest single-day total. Twenty-five students, faculty or staff have been hospitalized.

Across the state, nearly 600 tests for the coronavirus have come back positive among college students, faculty and staff.

Some colleges, including Virginia State University, have made the decision to conduct their entire semester online.