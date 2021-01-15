UVA will proceed with its plan to begin spring semester in person on Feb. 1

The University of Virginia will proceed with its plan to start the spring semester in person on Feb. 1, as universities face the question of how to bring students back to campus as COVID cases surge.

Virginia Commonwealth University will start its semester virtually and won't consider resuming face-to-face education until mid-February.

The University of Richmond and Virginia Tech will open as scheduled but bring students back to dormitories in stages. Virginia State University, which kept its campus closed in the fall, has begun moving students back to campus and will begin in-person classes Feb. 1.

Most universities have canceled spring break.

In the fall semester, more than 1,200 UVA students, faculty and staff tested positive, one of the highest totals in the state. But UVA also conducted more tests. It developed an on-campus testing mechanism that produced 1,300 tests a day by the end of the semester, while other universities in the state were testing only several hundred a week.