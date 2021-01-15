UVA will proceed with its plan to begin spring semester in person on Feb. 1

The University of Virginia will proceed with its plan to start the spring semester in person on Feb. 1, as universities face the question of how to bring students back to campus as COVID cases surge.
Virginia Commonwealth University will start its semester virtually and won't consider resuming face-to-face education until mid-February.
The University of Richmond and Virginia Tech will open as scheduled but bring students back to dormitories in stages. Virginia State University, which kept its campus closed in the fall, has begun moving students back to campus and will begin in-person classes Feb. 1.
Most universities have canceled spring break.
In the fall semester, more than 1,200 UVA students, faculty and staff tested positive, one of the highest totals in the state. But UVA also conducted more tests. It developed an on-campus testing mechanism that produced 1,300 tests a day by the end of the semester, while other universities in the state were testing only several hundred a week.
UVA's isolation and quarantine space never approached capacity, which was a significant factor in whether a university could keep its campus open despite a rising number of cases. James Madison University's quarantine space quickly filled up, leading college leaders to send students home for a month.
There was a fear that college students would spread the virus among themselves and then to the community beyond campus. There's no evidence that happened, UVA president Jim Ryan said in a release, and there's no evidence of transmission in classrooms from students to staff.
Universities often have pointed to sports teams and off-campus gatherings as the cause of community spread.
UVA will impose a limit on the size of gatherings to six people, both on campus and off, not including classes. Students who intend to live on campus or near campus must produce a negative PCR test and must undergo weekly testing.
"Simply put, our margin for error is narrower than it was in the fall," Ryan said. "A successful spring semester will require even greater adherence to UVA policies about testing, masks, physical distancing and gatherings."
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich