Va. agency directs others to hide names of government employees using credit cards, prompting concerns about closed government

An $8 lunch receipt at a pizza restaurant for the chief justice of the state Supreme Court jumped out to William Turner. So did a state credit card expenditure for Apple TV+ for the top state courts administrator.
After years of requesting public records to look for wasteful government spending, Turner's discoveries this summer led him to ask for more records. And he then found that Karl Hade, the executive secretary of the Supreme Court of Virginia, wrote three checks to the state treasury to reimburse the state for accidental Apple expenditures on a government credit card. And in 2010 Hade had written a check for $565.92 to reimburse the state for an expenditure at Bookbinders restaurant for alcohol at a court justice's retirement party.
Turner, 86, is a retired dentist and sculptor who in the 1980s was the chairman of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors on Virginia's Eastern Shore. The records he asked for are among the basics of government - how much public money particular government officials are spending, and on what.
After his discoveries, Turner asked for credit card spending by another courts employee, but late last month the Office of the Executive Secretary of the Supreme Court of Virginia wrote to him to say that he'd no longer be getting such records.
The reason, a court official wrote, was that a state agency that oversees government credit cards had advised against it. Instead of sending the employee's credit card report and documents that explained the spending, the executive secretary sent Turner a list of dollar expenditures for the entire agency - a document that didn't say who spent the money or even what the money was spent on.
A review by the Richmond Times-Dispatch found that the state agency that recommended other agencies no longer release individual state employee spending did so at the request of Bank of America, the state's credit card vendor. The advice directly contradicts the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, which says the public cannot be denied access to records of any government employee's allowances or reimbursements for expenses.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, a nonprofit that encourages access to public meetings and records, said that to prevent abuse of public money, it's important for the public to be able to know which individuals in government spent what.
“How the government is spending taxpayer money is kind of the most basic window into government operations, and the most basic element of accountability," she said. "Because expenditures reflect budgeting and priorities, and we as citizens are always going to be interested in and have an interest in knowing if those priorities still align with our own so that we can make a decision whether or not this is how we want to be governed.”
The state adopts public record advice from a bank
Since Virginia FOIA says a public official's expense reimbursements are a public record, how did the state begin recommending that the names of the public officials using credit cards be kept secret?
David Von Moll is the longtime state comptroller who heads the Virginia Department of Accounts. Bank of America wrote to his agency in March 2019 and recommended that state agencies not give out the name of a state credit card holder to anyone. The Department of Accounts first started giving that advice to all state agencies in February 2020. (Account numbers were already withheld).
A Department of Accounts email to state agencies read: “While there is no specific exemption for Cardholder Name we recommend withholding cardholder names. This is a recommended best practice from the Bank of America.”
"The first step to essentially committing identity fraud is to know the name of the card holder," Von Moll said in an interview. "We have taken the position as a matter of internal control the names of the card holders should be withheld."
So what happens when a citizen requests a particular government official's credit card expenditures? The Department of Accounts recommends the agency respond in a manner that "does not confirm they have a card." The department suggests agencies download all expenditures for the agency and provide that, without any names of government employees linked to those expenditures.
Rhyne, with the Coalition for Open Government, said state employees have used credit cards for decades - and citizens and the press have scrutinized their expenses and reported on them. She said she's not aware of any time that someone committed identity theft simply by having the name of a state employee who uses a credit card.
She said it's important for the public to be able to see which particular government employees spent money.
"It does show us the actions of the individual who may be abusing the credit card system, and if it’s not done by name it means that that person avoids scrutiny and avoids accountability," she said. Meanwhile, a list of agency expenditures that can't be linked to individuals that shows questionable spending "paints all the other employees who are doing the right thing ... with suspicion."
The Department of Accounts advice is wrong, she said.
"They should not be letting anyone else outside of government tell them how to comply with the Freedom of Information Act, which is a state law," she said. "In no way, shape or form should a business or trade organization or private individual be telling you to override what is required by law."
Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares, in a statement for this story, said he too has concerns about the state's guidance and any removal of expenditures from a public document, the added step taken by the executive secretary in its response last month.
"One of the reasons the public has such distrust in government is the lack of transparency," Miyares said. "As taxpayers, Virginia citizens deserve to know how their money is used. Removing the name of the cardholder on a state-issued credit card, as well any description of the purchase, creates unnecessary secrecy between government officials and the public on how their tax dollars are being spent."
Northam seeks FOIA exemption
So the state has been advising agencies not to release the name of a government employee who made expenditures on a public credit card even though the Department of Accounts acknowledges there's no FOIA exemption for the names.
How sure are state officials that they're on solid legal ground?
In December 2020, June Jennings, a deputy secretary of finance, sent an email to Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, with suggested legislation Gov. Ralph Northam's administration wanted.
The proposed bill would add account holder names on state credit cards to a list of items that the government can withhold under FOIA.
"The disclosure of account holder names is an inherent internal control risk," Jennings wrote in her email. Creating a specific FOIA exemption for the name "will provide clear guidance that it may be redacted and/or refused to be released."
No lawmaker filed the bill.
Rhyne said Jennings' email raises a question: "If they thought that what they’re doing now was OK, why would they seek this legislation?"
Asked that question for this story, Jennings declined to answer.
Courts agency acknowledges mistakes
Alisa Padden, the director of legislative and public relations in the Office of the Executive Secretary, answered questions in writing for this story.
She declined to say which particular official or officials decided to utilize the Department of Accounts guidance. Asked why her office was only just last month citing guidance that was not new, she said staff in the office were not aware of the guidance until the Department of Accounts sent it out again last month.
She also explained how Turner on the Eastern Shore was provided a report that didn't even list what the money was spent on. In the future, the office will provide that information (but not the names of card holders), she said. (A previous credit card report provided to Turner showed a court official making purchases from Amazon for Plexiglas sneeze guards for a justice's chambers, as well as the bill for a staff lunch at a judicial conference.)
Turner received the report that lacked expenditures because the office used a template from Bank of America to respond to Turner's records request, she said, and that template didn't include a field for the actual details of the expenditure.
Regarding the Apple purchases for the executive secretary, Padden said a courts employee set up a backup service on the secretary's iPhone and his personal Apple TV account accidentally was linked to the state card. This summer, records show, he wrote two checks to the treasury for $4.99 and one for $15 to cover the personal charges.
The 2010 charge at Bookbinders, she said, was for alcohol at a Supreme Court justice's retirement party, which was not supposed to be charged to the state.
"Upon being notified, Mr. Hade wrote a check to reimburse these charges and the Justices in attendance at the event subsequently reimbursed Mr. Hade for their portion of these costs," Padden wrote.
And what about that taxpayer-funded lunch last year for Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons from Chirios pizza in his hometown of Nellysford?
Padden said a courts employee ordered him lunch during a virtual meeting with other justices that lasted longer than anticipated.
"The Chief Justice was not aware that his lunch had been purchased in this manner until it was brought to his attention [Thursday]," Padden said. "He has written a check to reimburse the state for this expense."
