Va. agency directs others to hide names of government employees using credit cards, prompting concerns about closed government

Rhyne, with the Coalition for Open Government, said state employees have used credit cards for decades - and citizens and the press have scrutinized their expenses and reported on them. She said she's not aware of any time that someone committed identity theft simply by having the name of a state employee who uses a credit card.

She said it's important for the public to be able to see which particular government employees spent money.

"It does show us the actions of the individual who may be abusing the credit card system, and if it’s not done by name it means that that person avoids scrutiny and avoids accountability," she said. Meanwhile, a list of agency expenditures that can't be linked to individuals that shows questionable spending "paints all the other employees who are doing the right thing ... with suspicion."

The Department of Accounts advice is wrong, she said.

"They should not be letting anyone else outside of government tell them how to comply with the Freedom of Information Act, which is a state law," she said. "In no way, shape or form should a business or trade organization or private individual be telling you to override what is required by law."