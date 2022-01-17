Va. bill with Lincoln & Frederick Douglass debate typo sparks Twitter storm

Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, pre-filed a bill last week requiring high school students to learn about "the first debate between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass."

Only problem: that debate never happened.

The bill meant to reference the 1858 "Lincoln-Douglas debates" in which Stephen Douglas, a Democratic senator from Illinois, and Abraham Lincoln, the Republican candidate, went head to head on the issue of slavery.

On Friday, the Virginia Division of Legislative Services, a nonpartisan government agency that formats and edits drafts of legislation, claimed responsibility for the error.

The snafu garnered national attention with headlines on The Washington Post and Slate, among others.

Here is the pertinent language from House Bill 781: