Va. bill with Lincoln & Frederick Douglass debate typo sparks Twitter storm

Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, pre-filed a bill last week requiring high school students to learn about "the first debate between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass."
Only problem: that debate never happened.
The bill meant to reference the 1858 "Lincoln-Douglas debates" in which Stephen Douglas, a Democratic senator from Illinois, and Abraham Lincoln, the Republican candidate, went head to head on the issue of slavery.
On Friday, the Virginia Division of Legislative Services, a nonpartisan government agency that formats and edits drafts of legislation, claimed responsibility for the error.
The snafu garnered national attention with headlines on The Washington Post and Slate, among others.
Here is the pertinent language from House Bill 781:
"The founding documents of the United States, including the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, the Federalist Papers, including Essays 10 and 51, excerpts from Alexis de Tocqueville's Democracy in America, the first debate between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, and the writings of the Founding Fathers of the United States."
The bill also included language banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in Virginia public schools, in reference to critical race theory. The bill can be read in full here.
On Twitter, the typo garnered many reactions. Here are some of them:
Fox News' editor Tyler O'Neil fired back on Williams' behalf:
Williams attended Gov. Glenn Youngkin's inaugural celebration over the weekend and expressed excitement about the years ahead:
