Va. Democrats celebrate Biden’s pardons for simple marijuana possession

As President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will pardon federal offenses of simple marijuana possession he urged governors to do the same at the state level.

While Gov. Glenn Youngkin has yet to weigh in, Democratic legislators in Virginia celebrated Biden's announcement. Some joined activists in urging the state to take similar steps.

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said: “The governor's administration is reviewing President Biden's executive action."

Though recreational use and possession of small amounts of marijuana are legal in Virginia and Virginians can get medical access to the substance, the state has not yet set up a legal market for sales of recreational marijuana.

Studies have shown that Black and brown people have been disproportionately sentenced with marijuana convictions.

In a phone interview Thursday, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, noted the lingering impact a conviction can have on someone who seeks employment or housing after serving time for possession.

“I don't care where you go, if you get that kind of a thing on your record, people look at you like you’ve got three horns on your head or something,” she said.

There were 570 people in state custody on marijuana-related convictions according to data the Virginia Department of Corrections shared in December.

Lucas carried legislation earlier this year that would have led to re-sentencing for people convicted of marijuana offenses, but it stalled in the House.

The bill, as it left the Senate, would have allowed circuit judges to re-examine the sentences of people convicted of marijuana-only crimes. People who were convicted of other felonies, and whose sentences may have been exacerbated by a marijuana conviction, would have needed to petition the Virginia Parole Board for re-sentencing.

When Democratic lawmakers voted in 2021 to legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana in Virginia, and lay the groundwork for a new legal market, they said the effort would be centered around people harmed by the prohibition of marijuana, in particular people of color, who were more likely to be arrested and convicted on marijuana-related crimes.

Democrats in the House and Senate said last year that they ran out of time to offer sentencing relief. Republicans then gained control of the governor's mansion and the House of Delegates in the 2021 elections.

Rep. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, chair of the House Courts of Justice Committee, said during the legislative session that he thought efforts to reform marijuana sentencing should be part of a broader package of marijuana legislation.

(The state budget lawmakers passed this year created a new misdemeanor crime for possession of 4 ounces of marijuana in public.)

Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice, said Thursday she is happy with Biden's move and wants to see Virginia build on the action.

“I appreciate that he had a direct statement to the states for them to follow this pattern,” Higgs Wise said. “I hope we see this as the floor and not the ceiling.”

She noted the organizations and groups around the country that have advocated for marijuana policies and added that she’s “glad Biden listened.”

As of the end of May, 19 states, two territories, and the District of Columbia had legalized small amounts of cannabis for adult recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In addition to pardons, Biden called on the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services and the Justice Department to review how marijuana is classified under federal law. Marijuana is currently labeled Schedule I, the same as drugs like heroin or LSD.

A number of Democratic legislators in Virginia took to Twitter Thursday to praise the president's action.

“This is a monumental step forward,” Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, tweeted. “People should not be in prison for simple possession of marijuana. These policies have always disproportionately affected minorities.”

Meanwhile, Virginia House Republicans scoffed at the president’s moves. Their caucus' account issued a sarcastic Tweet that insinuated “marijuana moves” might not serve Democrats well in upcoming elections.

“Democrats on the ballot in November should be thrilled with@JoeBiden's marijuana moves. Just look how well that worked for@VAHouseDems majority in 2021! Oh... right."