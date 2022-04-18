Va. Department of Education turns over info as ordered by judge in FOIA case

The Virginia Department of Education provided more information to the Richmond Times-Dispatch in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, as ordered by a judge on April 8.

The department had the option of appealing the order from substitute Richmond District Court Judge Jennifer Rosen or complying by providing more information, and the department sent an email Friday with the information.

A Times-Dispatch reporter filed a petition in court against the department after the department's FOIA officer refused to comply with a provision of the law that requires public bodies - when they withhold records under a discretionary exemption - to "identify with reasonable particularity the volume and subject matter of withheld records."

The department said it was withholding five emails from the newspaper as working papers of the governor's office, but wouldn't specify the subject matter.

The judge heard the case and ordered the department to provide the newspaper with the date of the withheld emails and the individuals included on the emails.

The FOIA request had asked for correspondence between certain Department of Education officials and people at a nonprofit in Washington, D.C., called American Enterprise Institute.

Records showed that the department was receiving assistance from a research fellow there, but the relationship is murky. Jillian Balow, the new state superintendent of public instruction under Gov. Glenn Youngkin, has declined to be interviewed about it.

The five emails the department opted not to turn over came on Jan. 25. Included on each of the emails was: Balow; Dicky Shanor, Balow's chief of staff; Assistant Superintendent Elizabeth Schultz; Education Secretary Aimee Guidera; Deputy Education Secretary Sarah Spota; and Max Eden, the research fellow at American Enterprise Institute who has assisted the department.

Youngkin and Balow are reversing K-12 diversity and equity policies that were promoted under James Lane, the superintendent of public instruction for Youngkin’s predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

More than a dozen media organizations are suing Youngkin over his withholding of emails sent to a "tipline" to which he encouraged people to report so-called "divisive" topics in K-12 schools.

