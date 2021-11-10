Va. FOIA Council backs bill to cap fees governments charge for public records

State officials who study open government issues are recommending the General Assembly adopt legislation next year that would limit the high fees government agencies are allowed to charge for public records.
The Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council voted 10-3 Wednesday to recommend a bill from Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William. The vote came after several previous discussions, and after the council heard from a mother in Prince William County who said the school division tried to charge $8,800 for a video of her autistic child being dragged off a school bus.
Stephanie Minor, the mother, said the school division backed off the requests for heavy fees after news media reports.
"All I wanted to do was see what was happening to my child on that bus," she told the FOIA council.
Virginia's FOIA allows, but does not require, government to charge for the "actual" cost of producing public records. Many agencies, from local government to universities to state agencies, have told citizens or journalists they need to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars in order to get access to records.
Open government advocates say local governments can use a cost estimate as a way to make a person making a request go away.
In 2013, for example, a Chesterfield resident asked her county government for emails about chickens as part of her research into regulations governing backyard chickens. If a county technology specialist searched its 4,871 active email accounts and 2,817 inactive email accounts at his pay rate of $65 per hour, the county replied, the requester would be on the hook for over half a million.
Advocates of scaling back the fees say providing public records is part of the business of government and open records help because citizens become informed about their government. But many agencies, especially local governments, say the time needed to find records and redact them takes hours and is a burden. The Virginia Municipal League and Virginia Association of Counties both oppose the bill.
Some people try to abuse the system my making repeated requests for records, they said, posing an extra burden on small localities with limited staffing.
Roem provided another example of a fee, saying the overwhelming majority of FOIA requests are from people just trying to get information about their government.
A few days ago, a constituent in Prince William County sent a FOIA request to the schools for information on scholarship dollar amounts by high school. The school division charged $19 for the request, Roem said. The requester paid it, Roem said.
"Why?" she said. "What person was pulled ... and lost $19 of productivity in some other regard to simply fulfill an issue that should be public knowledge in the first place?"
Under Roem's proposed legislation, local government would be prohibited from charging money for a FOIA request if fulfilling the request takes under two hours, and the requester has not made more than four requests in a month. After two hours, the local government could charge $33 an hour for staff time to gather, review and redact records.
Phyllis Errico, the general counsel for the Virginia Association of Counties, told the FOIA Council that limiting the ability of local government to charge fees for public records "is a very large unfunded mandate for localities."
Michelle Gowdy, executive director of the Virginia Municipal League, said one Virginia town is so burdened by public records requests that an employee spends half a day each week to fulfill them. Asked later what records are being asked for, Gowdy said they are things like town bank statements for water and sewer, consulting invoices, bids in response to town RFPs, and invoices for brush removal. She declined to say which town struggled to provide those public records.
But Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, noted that much of the time localities spend on FOIA requests is spent combing the records for things the government can redact. Virginia's FOIA has at least 148 exemptions. That gives government agencies wide discretion to withhold public records if the agencies want to.
Most records of a governor, his Cabinet, state lawmakers and their aides, university presidents and some local government leaders are exempt from public disclosure unless the officials want to release them, and records of previous governors from the modern era are kept secret from the public, with the exception of some records of former Gov. Tim Kaine.
"What seems to take up most of the time," Simon said, "I think most of the effort, actually, is determining which exceptions apply and what not to reveal."
He noted that local governments are the ones who asked for many exemptions to mandatory disclosure of records.
"We could solve some of that unfunded mandate issue if we reduced the number of exceptions," he said.
While supporters of Roem's bill said it needed work, they want the legislature to move forward on the issue of reducing FOIA fees. Mark Hickman, a lobbyist for the Virginia Press Association, told the council the association supports reform of FOIA fees, as did Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, a nonprofit.
The three FOIA Council members opposed to the legislature studying restriction of FOIA fees were Del. Will Wampler, R-Washington County, Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, and Lola Rodriguez Perkins, the senior deputy city attorney in Hampton.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson