Va. FOIA Council backs bill to cap fees governments charge for public records

But Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, noted that much of the time localities spend on FOIA requests is spent combing the records for things the government can redact. Virginia's FOIA has at least 148 exemptions. That gives government agencies wide discretion to withhold public records if the agencies want to.

Most records of a governor, his Cabinet, state lawmakers and their aides, university presidents and some local government leaders are exempt from public disclosure unless the officials want to release them, and records of previous governors from the modern era are kept secret from the public, with the exception of some records of former Gov. Tim Kaine.

"What seems to take up most of the time," Simon said, "I think most of the effort, actually, is determining which exceptions apply and what not to reveal."

He noted that local governments are the ones who asked for many exemptions to mandatory disclosure of records.

"We could solve some of that unfunded mandate issue if we reduced the number of exceptions," he said.