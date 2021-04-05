Va. has hit 4 million vaccines administered, but majority of state remains at 'very high risk' of contracting COVID

Virginia hit four million vaccines administered over the weekend, doubling the total number of shots reported between Dec. 14 and March 5 in 31 days.
Although 1 in 3 Virginians have received at least one dose - indicating the state's vaccine rollout has found its stride - 1 in 3 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are in an intensive care unit and 1 in 8 patients are on a ventilator, a rough gauge of severe illness.
Since last month, ventilator use has remained the same while the number of residents in an ICU on any given day has increased.
These figures mean that even as vaccinations slow the virus' impact, and there are fewer restrictions for the 1.5 million residents fully vaccinated, the pandemic is not over.
Hospitalizations tracked by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show trends are sloping upward for the first time since Jan. 14, though the 7-day averages remain lower than the May and August peaks of nearly 1,600 and 1,300 people hospitalized with the virus on any given day.
A New York Times analysis of exposure level places the majority of Virginia, including Richmond and its surrounding counties, at "very high" risk of contracting the virus. This is an improvement from the first month of 2021 when nearly every locality was deemed at "extremely high" risk, but it's still an exposure level where gatherings and nonessential travel should be avoided.
The 21 localities at "extremely high" risk are mostly rural counties.
High poverty or more remote counties were 1.6 to 1.8 times more likely to die from the virus across the U.S., according to a Friday update from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which monitors the state's COVID trends.
Yet vaccination rates in these areas has been slower. Three of the "extremely high" risk regions — Dinwiddie, Prince George and Emporia — are in the Crater Health District, which is one of three local health departments that remain in Phase 1b as the majority have moved into Phase 1c.
Gov. Ralph Northam has promised the entire state will be in the second phase of vaccinations where all adults in Virginia will be eligible for a dose by April 18, less than two weeks away.
Researchers at UVA said another turbulent aspect working against the sped-up deployment of vaccines is how the 50% to 65% more contagious United Kingdom variant "is becoming the predominant strain in Virginia as predicted."
So far, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines protect against it but the effectiveness is lower for another variant that first emerged in South Africa. Studies are ongoing to determine if booster shots will be needed.
The institute's COVID model currently projects another peak in late spring or early summer potentially reaching an average of 115 daily cases per 100,000 residents, which is nearly 1.7 times the high seen the week of Jan. 24.
How heavy its impact will actually be hinges upon prevention measures such as social distancing, mask use, hand washing and avoiding crowds.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said while Virginia's case count has plateaued since the holidays, and isn't seeing the surges happening across the U.S., "the concern is still out there."
As of Monday, the state has yet to regress to pre-November case averages. In October, the largest single-day case increase was 1,844. On Thursday, the first day of April, Virginia reported 1,825.
Less than two weeks ago, the state recorded 1,912 new infections.
"We should be on more of a downward trend, but the reality with these variants is that we are going to continue to see disease right now," Avula said.
Around 30% of infections being reported nationally are attributed to variants, but this is likely a severe under-count in part due to the expensive, time-consuming testing that's required to identify these cases through whole-genome sequencing.
Virginia's state lab is analyzing an average of 100 to 150 samples per week to track variant spread. The target is to pull from about 1% of all positive COVID-19 tests in a single week.
Successfully completing this goal for the week of March 25 to April 1, when 161,522 tests were administered, would require increasing the state lab's capacity by 10.7 times its highest weekly average.
And this is with testing numbers dropping by 50% in the past three months.
The highly-transmissible mutations have raised considerable concern among public health officials including Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director for Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, who has repeatedly said the variants pose an active threat to the progress brought on by vaccinations.
Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director for Richmond and Henrico's health districts, urged residents not to underestimate the variants in a March 25 news conference and pointed toward a slow growth in infections.
According to a VDH dashboard monitoring weekly cases across all 35 health districts, the majority saw increases in the final weeks of March after a roughly 10-week decline.
