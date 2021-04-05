Va. has hit 4 million vaccines administered, but majority of state remains at 'very high risk' of contracting COVID

Virginia hit four million vaccines administered over the weekend, doubling the total number of shots reported between Dec. 14 and March 5 in 31 days.

Although 1 in 3 Virginians have received at least one dose - indicating the state's vaccine rollout has found its stride - 1 in 3 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are in an intensive care unit and 1 in 8 patients are on a ventilator, a rough gauge of severe illness.

Since last month, ventilator use has remained the same while the number of residents in an ICU on any given day has increased.

These figures mean that even as vaccinations slow the virus' impact, and there are fewer restrictions for the 1.5 million residents fully vaccinated, the pandemic is not over.

Hospitalizations tracked by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show trends are sloping upward for the first time since Jan. 14, though the 7-day averages remain lower than the May and August peaks of nearly 1,600 and 1,300 people hospitalized with the virus on any given day.