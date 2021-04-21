Va. House candidate says teachers union president pressured her to drop out, offered a position

“She could tell that I’m not budging so that’s where she starts throwing in … her offer is ‘we’ll put you on the board.’ ”

Liguid said she was thinking, “Oh God, this is bad. … But my face is a poker face. … I’m just listening.”

Liquid said Walker also told her she didn’t want what happened to Karen Mallard to happen to her. Mallard, a teacher, was the Democratic nominee who lost a race for the House seat in 2019.

Walker "said it tore her up,” Liguid said. “The election and the loss. And she did not want the same thing to happen to me.”

“She said something about my heart,” Liguid recalled. “She said, ‘I care about you.’ I remember those words. She said it twice.”

“It was her last attempt at, I guess, pulling at my heart strings for me to believe that her offer was in my best interest because she knows what kind of person I am, and she was protecting me in some way,” Liguid said.

Liguid said she told Walker she appreciated the advice and would think about it.