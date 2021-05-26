Va. House Democrats attack anti-Dominion mega-donor Michael Bills

Bills, a hedge fund manager, in 2018 began offering money to candidates in Virginia who decline to accept campaign money from Dominion, saying he wants the legislature to allow more competition for clean energy and grant regulators at the State Corporation Commission stronger regulatory oversight over the utility.

The mail piece that attacks Montgomery said her campaign "is being backed by the same dark money billionaire donors who supported Republican [Sen.] Amanda Chase, the right-wing extremist..."

Bills has said he is not a billionaire. And while dark money contributions are designed to conceal the source of campaign money, all the donations from Bills to his Clean Virginia political action committee - and that PAC's contributions to candidates - are disclosed in public reports to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Clean Virginia donated to Chase, R-Chesterfield, but in 2020 announced, after criticism over the donations, that the PAC would no longer fund her because of her "divisive and dangerous response to the nationwide calls for racial justice."

Kate Sarna, a spokeswoman for the House Democratic Caucus, did not respond to a voicemail, text and email Wednesday seeking comment.