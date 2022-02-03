Va. House Republicans reject plan for independent oversight of state prison system

The American Civil Liberties Union in Virginia gets hundreds of complaints alleging abuses inside the state's prison system, where 24,000 people are incarcerated by an agency with an annual budget approaching $1.5 billion.

Democrats in the General Assembly hoped to launch an independent ombudsman and civilian oversight of the DOC to reduce problems, provide accountability for taxpayers and make prisons safer for staff and people incarcerated. But the DOC pushed back, and Republicans on a House subcommittee killed legislation Thursday that would have added new oversight.

Jerry Fitz, the DOC's legislative liaison, made the same argument he made last year when the bill died: There's already enough oversight of DOC.

The American Correctional Association does an audit every three years, the U.S. Department of Justice requires audits related to investigation of sexual assault allegations, and the department is accountable to the governor's secretary of public safety and homeland security, Fitz said.

Independent, civilian oversight would be "another layer of bureaucracy," he told the House of Delegates public safety subcommittee.