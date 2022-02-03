Va. House Republicans reject plan for independent oversight of state prison system

The American Civil Liberties Union in Virginia gets hundreds of complaints alleging abuses inside the state's prison system, where 24,000 people are incarcerated by an agency with an annual budget approaching $1.5 billion.
Democrats in the General Assembly hoped to launch an independent ombudsman and civilian oversight of the DOC to reduce problems, provide accountability for taxpayers and make prisons safer for staff and people incarcerated. But the DOC pushed back, and Republicans on a House subcommittee killed legislation Thursday that would have added new oversight.
Jerry Fitz, the DOC's legislative liaison, made the same argument he made last year when the bill died: There's already enough oversight of DOC.
The American Correctional Association does an audit every three years, the U.S. Department of Justice requires audits related to investigation of sexual assault allegations, and the department is accountable to the governor's secretary of public safety and homeland security, Fitz said.
Independent, civilian oversight would be "another layer of bureaucracy," he told the House of Delegates public safety subcommittee.
Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, said he agreed and moved to kill legislation by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington. The subcommittee voted 5-3 to shut down the oversight idea.
"Virginia missed a golden opportunity to bring a measure of transparency to its opaque and unaccountable prisons," Vishal Agraharkar, senior staff attorney with the ACLU in Virginia, said in a statement afterward. "If the Department of Corrections truly believed they were as successful as they claim, they would welcome rather than fear independent oversight and inspections."
Among lawsuits and incidents involving the Virginia Department of Corrections:
* The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last month that a DOC officer quickly panned his camera away from an incident he was recording when a prison supervisor grabbed a restrained inmate by the neck. A DOC investigator asked a leading question of the supervisor and the case was closed. After the team of a prison investigator who scrutinized the incident were given added duties, the investigators fell behind on Prison Rape Elimination Act investigations, the investigator said.
* Last year, a federal judge in Virginia denied a DOC request to dismiss an ACLU lawsuit asking for an end to solitary confinement at Red Onion and Wallens Ridge prisons in Wise County. The case is now before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
* In January 2021, a federal court ordered the Virginia Department of Corrections to create a language access policy after a three-year legal battle over allegations that the agency denied services to a non-English speaker that were designed to help him leave solitary confinement. The man was allegedly held in solitary confinement for more than 12 years and received compensation of $115,000 from the Department of Corrections.
* A Virginian-Pilot investigation found that the DOC strip searched prison visitors ages 1 to 83, including an 8-year-old girl, and threatened family members of people in prisons that they would be permanently banned from visiting if they didn't consent to a search. The General Assembly passed bipartisan laws to stop the abuses.
* A woman sued the Department of Corrections in 2020 after she was fired from her job as a dental hygienist at Augusta Correctional Center when prison staff allegedly believe her tampon was contraband.
* In 2019 a federal judge found that the DOC failed to live up to eight of 22 standards of health care established in a 2016 settlement agreement for women incarcerated at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women.
The department has also faced lawsuits alleging its dogs mauled prisoners.
Brian Mitchell of Tazewell County, who worked for DOC for over 22 years, including as an investigator, said earlier this week that the Virginia Department of Corrections embraces "a code of silence" when it comes to misconduct. For officers who voice concerns, he said, "it's just a matter of time before you're retaliated against."
"The culture inside the facilities is very toxic, especially for staff," he said. "There is little accountability for upper-level supervisors and administrators."
