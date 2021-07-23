Va. lawmakers join gambling lobbyists on private jet to Illinois to study games

Interests behind charitable gaming and casinos, which are now legal in five Virginia cities, oppose the slot machines entering Virginia because they view them as a competitive threat. Bell's bill this year was killed in a Senate committee, to be studied later this year by McPike's subcommittee.

Bell, who said he personally likes to gamble, said Illinois has done a great job legalizing the video gaming terminals and now gets $70 million to $80 million in revenue from them a month.

He and the others flew to Effingham, Ill., on Tuesday and looked at the games in a restaurant, bar and truck stop to see the gaming operations. They toured a terminal operator's business - a business that places and services the games.

Then they flew to Chicago and met with some Illinois legislators and then on Wednesday met with state gaming regulators before flying back to Virginia.

"We came away with a lot more knowledge than we had going in," Bell said. "There's no guarantee we'll go down this path, but if we want to consider it, we wanted to have as much information as we could."

McPike said it was good to talk to small business owners, legislators and gaming regulators in Illinois to get perspective and hear their recommendations should Virginia legalize the machines.

He said he hopes to schedule study committee meetings in the next month to hear subcommittee presentations in the fall.