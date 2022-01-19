Va. NAACP urges rejection of Youngkin's choice for natural resources secretary

The Virginia State Conference NAACP said it has "grave concerns" about Gov. Glenn Youngkin's choice of a former coal lobbyist for Virginia natural resources secretary, and called on lawmakers to reject the appointment of Andrew Wheeler if the new governor does not rescind it.
"During Mr. Wheeler’s career, serving as a lobbyist in the fossil fuel/coal industry and most recently the US EPA Administrator, he led many efforts to weaken environmental protections, lower emission standards, and allow pollutants to contaminate resources unchecked and unmitigated," Karen Campblin, the Virginia NAACP's environmental and climate justice chair, said in a news release. "It is imperative that the next Secretary has a strong commitment to prioritize the health and wellness of all Virginians, particularly our vulnerable populations."
Virginia NAACP President Robert Barnette called on all lawmakers to block Wheeler's appointment.
Youngkin's choice of Wheeler for the post earlier this month was met with concern from Democrats and environmental groups. Wheeler was head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 2019 to 2021.
Last week, more than 150 former EPA officials sent Virginia senators an open letter saying Wheeler would undermine progress the General Assembly has made on clean energy based on his federal record.
"Of particular note to Virginians: Mr. Wheeler’s biggest budget axe would have fallen on the Chesapeake Bay had Congress enacted his budget," the letter said. "He proposed a massive 90% cut to funding for the Chesapeake Bay, reducing the proposal down to $7 million. In comparison, he proposed $320 million for Great Lakes Restoration in the same budget and did frequent media events in favored Great Lakes states that voted for Trump in 2016, including Ohio and Michigan."
Youngkin has said that Wheeler shares his vision in creating a dependable power supply.
“Together, we will address Virginia’s ongoing environmental, energy, and natural resources challenges, including protecting the Chesapeake Bay, fully funding our best management practices, solving longstanding stormwater management issues, and establishing a Coastal Virginia Resiliency Authority," the governor said in a statement earlier this month.
Asked about the NAACP's letter, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter referred to Youngkin's recent comments to WTVR-TV on Wheeler:
"He is the most qualified person for this job. And I get frustrated because this is all the result of partisan politics and in fact what voters said in November is, we’re tired of hearing people judge one another based on whose team they were on and in fact we’re ready to talk about capabilities and talents and that’s what’s happening right now."
