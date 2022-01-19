Va. NAACP urges rejection of Youngkin's choice for natural resources secretary

Last week, more than 150 former EPA officials sent Virginia senators an open letter saying Wheeler would undermine progress the General Assembly has made on clean energy based on his federal record.

"Of particular note to Virginians: Mr. Wheeler’s biggest budget axe would have fallen on the Chesapeake Bay had Congress enacted his budget," the letter said. "He proposed a massive 90% cut to funding for the Chesapeake Bay, reducing the proposal down to $7 million. In comparison, he proposed $320 million for Great Lakes Restoration in the same budget and did frequent media events in favored Great Lakes states that voted for Trump in 2016, including Ohio and Michigan."

Youngkin has said that Wheeler shares his vision in creating a dependable power supply.

“Together, we will address Virginia’s ongoing environmental, energy, and natural resources challenges, including protecting the Chesapeake Bay, fully funding our best management practices, solving longstanding stormwater management issues, and establishing a Coastal Virginia Resiliency Authority," the governor said in a statement earlier this month.

Asked about the NAACP's letter, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter referred to Youngkin's recent comments to WTVR-TV on Wheeler:

"He is the most qualified person for this job. And I get frustrated because this is all the result of partisan politics and in fact what voters said in November is, we’re tired of hearing people judge one another based on whose team they were on and in fact we’re ready to talk about capabilities and talents and that’s what’s happening right now."