Va. parole board chair's investigation of staff in final weeks draws rebuke from incoming attorney general

The Virginia Parole Board chairwoman is spending her final weeks in office investigating whether any of her staff accessed inmate records "without having a business need." The action by Chairwoman Tonya Chapman drew a rebuke from Attorney Gen.-elect Jason Miyares, who wrote to her last week to say that firing staff members would send "a vindictive message to all state employees."

Chapman responded in writing to Miyares that she had a duty to investigate possible "unauthorized or illegal actions" that were first brought to her attention in April.

Her investigation stems from developments in 2020 and this year at the scandal-plagued board.

Under a former board chairwoman, Adrianne Bennett, the board in early 2020 quickly released more people than typical from prison shortly before Bennett was to become a juvenile court judge in Virginia Beach. Complaints followed to a state fraud, waste and abuse hotline, and the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) began to investigate.