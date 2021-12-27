Va. parole board chair's investigation of staff in final weeks draws rebuke from incoming attorney general

The Virginia Parole Board chairwoman is spending her final weeks in office investigating whether any of her staff accessed inmate records "without having a business need." The action by Chairwoman Tonya Chapman drew a rebuke from Attorney Gen.-elect Jason Miyares, who wrote to her last week to say that firing staff members would send "a vindictive message to all state employees."
Chapman responded in writing to Miyares that she had a duty to investigate possible "unauthorized or illegal actions" that were first brought to her attention in April.
Her investigation stems from developments in 2020 and this year at the scandal-plagued board.
Under a former board chairwoman, Adrianne Bennett, the board in early 2020 quickly released more people than typical from prison shortly before Bennett was to become a juvenile court judge in Virginia Beach. Complaints followed to a state fraud, waste and abuse hotline, and the Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) began to investigate.
The inspector general investigated and found the board violated law and policy in the process by which some people were released - for example, prosecutors and victims' family members were not properly notified that a person was being released, and the board did not endeavor to notify victims' family members that parole was being considered in some cases.
Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, had appointed Chapman to replace Bennett as parole board chair in 2020. Northam's office supervises both the parole board and OSIG, and aggressively pushed back against OSIG's investigations. Parole board controversies became a campaign issue, and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, plans to replace the current five-member parole board after he's sworn in on Jan. 15.
That leaves Chapman with about three weeks left in the job.
Miyares, a Republican, wrote to Chapman on Dec. 21 and said he had concerns about her investigation, saying he understood that she was looking into why parole board staffers cooperated with OSIG's investigations and state employees should be encouraged to speak out against misconduct.
"These staffers have served the Parole Board for numerous years over the course of multiple administrations, and are now fearing for the jobs," he wrote. "I want you to be aware that I have knowledge of this situation, and will be watching very closely. Firing staff members for cooperating with the Inspector General sends a vindictive message to all state employees."
Miyares promised during his campaign and after his election to investigate the misconduct at the parole board, and wrote to Chapman that "reports like this make me even more resolute in pursuing this investigation."
Chapman responded to Miyares in a letter Dec. 23 and said his information was "completely inaccurate."
She said she's not looking into whether any parole board staffer provided information to OSIG, which was authorized to receive it.
"In April 2021, it was brought to my attention" that staff at the parole board may have accessed records "without having a business need and/or disseminated this information to unauthorized persons, which is in violation of Department of Corrections (DOC) policy."
In an initial inquiry, DOC identified staffers who accessed inmate records, Chapman wrote, prompting DOC and the parole board to further investigate "possible violations of policy and privacy rights of inmates."
Chapman provided the Richmond Times-Dispatch with her response to Miyares but could not be reached Monday. State Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran, who oversees both the parole board and the Department of Corrections, could not be reached Monday.
Clark Mercer, chief of staff to the governor, said Monday was the first he had heard of the situation. Grant Neely, communications director for the governor, said the governor's office and Moran were not involved in the parole board's action.
Virginia created parole in 1942 and abolished it in 1995; the parole board's duties include considering parole for people convicted before then.
Staff writer Mark Bowes contributed to this report.
