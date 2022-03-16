Va. Parole Board operations have ground to a halt in wake of Senate Democrats' rejection of appointees

Virginia Parole Board operations have ground to a halt with nearly 400 pending parole cases stalled in the wake of last week's decision by Senate Democrats to reject four of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's appointments to the board, leaving only chairman Chadwick Dotson. The board members had been on the job six weeks and were in the process of reshaping the agency.

"It's an unworkable position, and it's absolutely unconscionable what they have done for purely political purposes," Dotson, a retired judge and former Wise County commonwealth's attorney, said this week in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "I've spent about every moment since then trying to figure out what the fallout is going to be on our operations here."

The consequences of the Senate's decision — the result of a back-and-forth dispute between Democrats and Republicans — have been immediate.

The number of inmate parole cases currently pending has climbed to 378, and Dotson said 50 to 75 of those involve inmates whom parole examiners have recommended receive parole. Nineteen cases were on the board's docket Wednesday for discussion or a decision, and 17 of those came with a recommendation by examiners to grant parole.

"I don't know how the Board would have voted on these cases, but these are generally the cases with the strongest argument for parole," Dotson said.

"But we can't proceed on those now, which means that victims who are kind of waiting to hear what's going on aren't going to get any resolution," he added. "And families of offenders, and the offenders themselves who are up for parole, aren't going to get any resolution one way or the other."

Board decisions to grant or not grant parole require, in most cases, at least three member votes. More serious cases, such as inmates serving a life sentence for first degree or capital murder require four votes.

In the short period the board had been in place, no inmates had been granted parole. The board voted to deny parole in 177 cases, but examiners had recommended against granting parole in all but one of those cases.

"The other 176 were largely cases in which parole had been denied many times, and the board felt there was a risk to the community to release these offenders, or that parole would minimize the seriousness of the offenses charged," Dotson said.

Another immediate consequence of dissolving the board, Dotson noted, is that parolees who are arrested after allegedly violating the conditions of their parole will remain incarcerated until members of the parole board can make a decision in their cases.

"We can't make those decisions now, so people will be held indefinitely," Dotson explained. "Some people might say, 'Well, they allegedly violated their parole, why do we care?'"

But Dotson noted that some of those cases are relatively minor "technical violations" that don't always result in charges, and the parolees could be released after further review by the board. But with no board in place, "their rights, their freedom, have been taken away — with no recourse," Dotson said.

Senate Democrats' rejection of four of Youngkin's picks for the parole board was the latest move in an escalating dispute over state appointments in the legislature.

On Feb. 8, Senate Democrats balked at Andrew Wheeler, Youngkin’s choice for secretary of natural resources, who had been director of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump.

House Republicans then rejected 11 appointments by former Gov. Ralph Northam, including three of his picks to the State Board of Education.

House Republicans also blocked Angela Navarro, another Northam pick, from receiving a full six-year term as a judge on the State Corporation Commission. The General Assembly, then led by Democrats, had first elected Navarro in 2021 to complete the unexpired term of Mark Christie, who became a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Then on Thursday, Senate Democrats rejected four of Youngkin’s five picks to the Parole Board, which Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, called “retaliation” by the Democrats.

“It wasn’t us who escalated the war, OK?” said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax.

After scuttling the parole board appointees, Senate Democrats issued a news release saying the rejection of the parole board appointments was in response to Youngkin's refusal to appoint the 11 Northam appointees that House Republicans removed last month.

It appears Youngkin will not be allowed to reappoint his now-scuttled choices for the parole board.

They include Tracy Banks, a longtime attorney and law professor from Charlottesville, who served as the board's vice chair; Cheryl Nici-O'Connell of Chesterfield County, a former Richmond police officer who survived being shot in the head while on duty in 1984 and left to pursue a career in social work; Montgomery County Sheriff Charles Partin; and Carmen Williams of Chesterfield, who was a language access and immigration legal services manager for the Project of Empowerment of Survivors for the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance.

"Three of these members had quit their prior jobs to come do the work of the people," Dotson said. "And they were just tossed aside."

Dotson said that based on his reading of the law, once the General Assembly adjourned Saturday, "that was it for this particular group of nominees." The Senate "could have walked it back before the session ended."

"If there's some way to get around that, I don't know what it is," Dotson said. "I believe there will have to be four new nominees."

Dotson said it doesn't appear his colleagues could be reinstated during a Special Session, if Senate Democrats could be persuaded to reconsider. Virginia Code is very specific about what can be taken up during such sessions, he said.

A Youngkin spokeswoman did not immediately return a message for comment on the governor's plans for the parole board.

Dotson said it's unfortunate that his colleagues have been booted, "because I was really impressed with their dedication and seriousness in the short time I got to know these individuals."

The members were "fully on board" with the attitude that "their jobs are not political, and that we have to do the right thing all the time," Dotson said.

"We have to be above the partisan politics going forward because these decisions affect real peoples' lives," he added. "There are victims depending on us to give these cases serious attention, and family members of the offenders are somewhat victims themselves, so we need to take into consideration everything. It's too important for politics."

In the six weeks the board had been together, Dotson said the members had begun to "reshape" the agency with a focus on maximum transparency.

"In the past, the parole board kind of voted in secrecy [and] they didn't get together as often as I feel like they should have to discuss cases and do the work of a board," Dotson said. "So we instituted regular board meetings, the taking of minutes and parliamentary procedure. And I implemented a process to try and prevent some of the issues that I think involved the recent parole boards."

In 2020, the Office of the State Inspector General in at least nine reports found violations of law and board policy, including the parole board freeing felons convicted of murder without first reaching out to victims’ families as required by law.

Dotson said he put in place a procedure whereby the board would discuss at its weekly meetings any cases of inmates who had received recommendations for parole by agency examiners, and determine whether an extra step was needed to investigate any "red flags" and make sure a victim's input was received. All of this would occur before the board took a vote.

"So we would discuss everyone where there's a grant for parole recommendation," he said. In addition, "every time there was a case where an examiner recommended to not grant parole — and someone on the board thought we might want to consider parole notwithstanding that recommendation — that's placed on our agenda."

"We had just started in the last two weeks to actually discuss some of those cases, because it took us awhile to kind of get this procedure in place," Dotson said. "But now every one of those cases grinds to a halt. Every single one."