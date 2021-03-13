Va. Parole Board scandal: Emails show former parole board chair turned off notifications to murder victim's grandmother

On May 12, a granddaughter of Esther Brown, the surrogate grandmother of the victim, wrote to the parole board asking for someone to call Esther Brown because she had received a call saying Hugh Brown was being released May 23 and was confused because the parole board website said parole was not granted. "THIS IS AN URGENT MATTER he should not be allowed in public!!!" the granddaughter wrote.

The next day, officials at the Department of Corrections and parole board were emailing about the situation.

A Department of Corrections staffer described the situation: "According to what the victim reported to my staff, [the parole board] informed her that Offender Brown is being released due to COVID-19 and there is nothing the victims can do about it. When the victim started talking about her granddaughter that was murdered, [the parole board staffer] countered by talking about her own grandmother and it did not sit well with this victim."

"I just wanted to give you the heads up in case it ends up at the Governor's office or in the media," the Department of Corrections staffer wrote.

Esther Brown asked if the parole decision could be reconsidered, a parole board staffer emailed to Chapman, saying "She was so sweet and understanding but she cried and you can hear the pain and fear in her voice."