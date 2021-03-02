Va. Parole Board vice chair resigns to take judgeship as questions mount about panel's decisions and OSIG probe

Virginia Parole Board Vice Chair Linda Bryant submitted her letter of resignation Saturday, effective March 15, after she was elected to serve as a judge of Chesapeake General District Court in a Senate vote in which eight Republicans declined to back her as questions resurfaced last week about the panel's decisions.
Bryant, who was appointed to the five-member parole board in 2018 and elevated to vice chair last year, is the second member of the panel in less than a year to be elected to serve as a judge.
In April 2020, then Parole Board Chair Adrianne Bennett resigned to become a judge of Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court amid controversy over the release of Vincent Martin, who was sentenced in 1980 to life in prison for killing a Richmond patrol officer. A subsequent investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General found that Bennett and the board violated state law and parole board policies in its decision to grant Martin parole.
During last week's Senate vote on blocks of certified candidates for judgeships in juvenile, district and circuit courts statewide, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, successfully moved to have Bryant's name removed from a list of 11 candidates for general district court. The Senate then voted unanimously, 39-0, on the 10 judicial candidates minus Bryant.
Following that vote, the Senate then voted separately on Bryant alone, and she was elected but with a lesser majority, 31-0.
Obenshain, Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield; Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg; Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania; Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg; Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin; Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George; and Sen. David Sutterlein, R-Roanoke County, all declined to vote for Bryant.
Obenshain said Senate tradition generally holds that members don't cast "no" votes against a judicial candidate they don't support because a negative vote could create a pall on their position and authority as a judge if a majority votes in favor. Instead, members just withhold their votes.
"I and a number of my colleagues chose not to vote [for Bryant]," Obenshain said. "And my reason for choosing not to vote was the uncertainty and questions swirling around the actions of the parole board and the findings of the inspector general — and not having sufficient information about those findings as they related to all of the members of the parole board."
"I like transparency," he added. "I'm not suggesting that Ms. Bryant personally did anything wrong. But given the controversy and scandal swirling around the parole board, I was uncomfortable with casting a vote on that judicial election.”
Obenshain noted that he has not seen Bryant's name in any OSIG reports that substantiated misconduct by the parole board — unlike in the cases of Bennett and Tonya Chapman, the board's current chair.
Under questioning by Obenshain during her Feb. 9 judicial interview, Bryant stated emphatically that there were "no findings with respect to my conduct with respect to any OSIG report, of which I'm aware."
Bryant has varied experience in the state criminal justice system. She's served as a Norfolk deputy commonwealth's attorney, deputy attorney general for the criminal justice and public safety unit of the Virginia Attorney General's Office and as an administrator of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.
Like Obenshain, Sen. Reeves, who also declined to vote for Bryant, said he's uneasy about her sitting on the bench.
"Until it's crystal clear she is absolved of any wrongdoing in the controversy regarding the illegal actions of the parole board, I do not feel she should be in a position of authority," he said via text message.
Reeves and Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, have made a bipartisan call for the formation of a select committee of the General Assembly to investigate "serious damaging allegations" of wrongdoing by the Parole Board following a revelation last week of new documents related to how the board handled the release of Martin.
The controversy has led Gov. Ralph Northam to demand that OSIG provide him with all records in the agency's possession related to its investigation of the parole board's decision in the Martin case. The governor also wants an outside investigation and will talk with lawmakers about the next steps.
Brian Moran, Virginia's Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, said Bryant submitted her resignation letter Saturday, and it will take effect March 15, a day before she takes the bench in Chesapeake. Reached by text message, Bryant confirmed her resignation date but said she's currently on leave from the parole board and will remain so until her last day.
She declined to discuss her departure or the current controversy involving the parole board and the inspector general's office.
Moran said in an email that state officials are conducting interviews for Bryant's replacement. "Several good candidates have applied," he said.
(804) 649-6450
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson