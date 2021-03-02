Va. Parole Board vice chair resigns to take judgeship as questions mount about panel's decisions and OSIG probe

Under questioning by Obenshain during her Feb. 9 judicial interview, Bryant stated emphatically that there were "no findings with respect to my conduct with respect to any OSIG report, of which I'm aware."

Bryant has varied experience in the state criminal justice system. She's served as a Norfolk deputy commonwealth's attorney, deputy attorney general for the criminal justice and public safety unit of the Virginia Attorney General's Office and as an administrator of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Like Obenshain, Sen. Reeves, who also declined to vote for Bryant, said he's uneasy about her sitting on the bench.

"Until it's crystal clear she is absolved of any wrongdoing in the controversy regarding the illegal actions of the parole board, I do not feel she should be in a position of authority," he said via text message.

Reeves and Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, have made a bipartisan call for the formation of a select committee of the General Assembly to investigate "serious damaging allegations" of wrongdoing by the Parole Board following a revelation last week of new documents related to how the board handled the release of Martin.