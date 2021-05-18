Va. police agencies oppose bill requiring release of officer disciplinary records

Some police agencies told state officials Tuesday that they oppose legislation that would open up normally secret disciplinary records to the public, saying it could prompt police leaders to sweep misconduct under the rug.
The lawmaker sponsoring the bill later called “horrible” the notion that police leaders would commit crimes by covering up wrongdoing rather than face negative publicity.
The police officials spoke to a subcommittee of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council, a state panel that reviews public record and open government issues and makes recommendations on legislation.
The bill, sponsored by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, would require release of law enforcement disciplinary records. Addresses and phone numbers of police officers named in the reports would be redacted.
Mullin, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Hampton, said that while the public is currently notified of officers charged with crimes, the public should also know about misconduct that doesn’t rise to the level of a crime, such as founded cases of racism, excessive force or dishonesty.
“We are only talking about things that have been found to have been true after a full hearing and investigation by internal affairs in which officers have the opportunity to be represented,” Mullin said in an interview. “...This is not a new or novel concept” in other states.
Law enforcement and local government representatives expressing concerns included Virginia State Police, Portsmouth police, Virginia Tech police, Middleburg Police, the Virginia Sheriffs' Association, the Virginia Association of Counties and the Virginia Municipal League. (Middleburg is a town in Loudoun County.)
Among the concerns: Releasing records would result in harassment or doxxing of police officers, information would be misinterpreted by the public, and it would be unfair to release records of police officers when the same wouldn’t happen for other local government employees.
Some police officials said such a policy would make it more difficult to recruit and retain good police officers in a time when being an officer is already challenging because of the increased scrutiny of police abuses following the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota by then-officer Derek Chauvin.
Some said the bill, if it became law, would have the result of encouraging law enforcement not to properly conduct disciplinary proceedings.
“If the chief or other administrative officer realizes all this documentation that he’s creating or she’s creating is going to become public, they’re going to be much less likely to do a full investigation,” said Martin Crim, a lawyer in Manassas who specializes in municipal law. “They’re going to want to cut it short based on the basic sympathy that they have for the police officers involved, particularly if the nature of the accusation seems to be questionable. So you are achieving the exact opposite of what you are trying to do with this bill.”
Plus, if damaging information about officer misconduct was made available, it would encourage harassment of officers and hinder their “ability to protect the public,” Crim said.
“This law does treat police officers differently from other employees,” he added. “It’s not clear what it is about police officers [that] justifies that differential treatment. If we’re going to do this to those public employees, why not all public employees?”
Among differences between police officers and most other municipal employees is that police enforce laws, detain and arrest people suspected of violating laws, and are armed with guns, stun guns and tear gas under procedures allowing use of force.
“We do need to recognize that law enforcement employees are different because of the power they have over the public,” said Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government. That group and the Virginia Press Association support the bill.
Sheriff Lane Perry of Henry County said police leaders want to get to the bottom of bad behavior and fire bad officers.
But he worried that under a new disclosure law “I can completely see people who do not want to manage their office like they should. They will sweep matters under the rug vs. create documents that can become public record.”
Mullin, the lawmaker who filed the bill, said the suggestion that police leaders wouldn’t properly investigate misconduct because reports would later be released was “horrible.”
If police agencies “would hide that from the public in contravention of law, ethics and morality we have a lot more issues in local government than just what we’re talking about here,” Mullin said.
The FOIA Advisory Council this summer will continue studying the legislation as well as another bill aimed at reining in the big fees that some government agencies have charged for public records.
