Va. police agencies oppose bill requiring release of officer disciplinary records

Law enforcement and local government representatives expressing concerns included Virginia State Police, Portsmouth police, Virginia Tech police, Middleburg Police, the Virginia Sheriffs' Association, the Virginia Association of Counties and the Virginia Municipal League. (Middleburg is a town in Loudoun County.)

Among the concerns: Releasing records would result in harassment or doxxing of police officers, information would be misinterpreted by the public, and it would be unfair to release records of police officers when the same wouldn’t happen for other local government employees.

Some police officials said such a policy would make it more difficult to recruit and retain good police officers in a time when being an officer is already challenging because of the increased scrutiny of police abuses following the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota by then-officer Derek Chauvin.

Some said the bill, if it became law, would have the result of encouraging law enforcement not to properly conduct disciplinary proceedings.