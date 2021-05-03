Va. prison inmate wrongfully convicted of 1979 rape and in hospital with cancer is granted release

Family asks for compassion release for Calvin Wayne Cunningham

A man wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape, exonerated by DNA testing and who is now seriously ill from cancer was released - much to his surprise - from the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections on Monday.

The Virginia Parole Board last week approved a conditional compassionate release for Calvin Wayne Cunningham, 68, according to his lawyer, who did not want him to die in prison. A spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections' confirmed that he was to be released Monday.

Cunningham is suffering from stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and his lawyer, Jon Sheldon of Fairfax, said the release came as a complete surprise to Cunningham, who was moved from the security care unit at VCU Medical Center to another ward in the hospital Monday afternoon.

"He didn't know anything," Sheldon said. "He didn't know we had asked for his release. He didn't know his release had been granted and he was overwhelmed. I thought that Calvin knew that we were in the process of advocating for his release, and Calvin didn't know anything."

Sheldon said Cunningham did not have access to a telephone and no one had informed him of the effort to get him out of prison. He said it is still unclear when Cunningham will be able to leave the hospital to live with his daughter, Alicia Randall, of Portsmouth.