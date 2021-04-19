Va. Republican leaders ask for special session to investigate parole board after release of recording

A spokesman for House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said hiring investigators outside the legislature allows for the work to be done free of partisan influence. But the spokesman did not answer a question Monday about why lawmakers limited the investigation to how OSIG handled one case, as opposed to an investigation that also looks at the broader problems at the parole board.

While questions remain about the parole board's conduct, Northam's office said the audio recording should clarify one allegation made by some Republican lawmakers, who questioned whether Northam's office was involved in the editing of OSIG's report on how the parole board handled the case of Vincent Martin. Martin was convicted in the 1979 killing of a Richmond police officer and was paroled last year.

The report by OSIG in the case was six pages, but news media later obtained a previous version of the report that was 13 pages - apparently a draft - and contained further information about misconduct. The discrepancy between the reports and why seven pages of material were removed has not been explained.

The Aug. 14 meeting between Northam's staff and OSIG happened after the final, six-page report had been released.