Va. Senate briefly slows down bill that would close many police records to the public

The Virginia Senate briefly slowed down a House bill that would largely close records of inactive police cases to the public and press.

The Senate on Tuesday advanced House Bill 734 from Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, but with a tweak that's not in the House version. That will send the bill to a conference committee, where lawmakers from each chamber will continue to work on it this week and potentially make changes.

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said he was sensitive to the concerns of some crime victims who want the bill, but also concerned that the legislation would prevent release of records in cases in which police fatally shot someone, for example.

He said he anticipated a bill passing this year, but that the bill needed further discussion.

At issue: Police agencies for years in Virginia denied public access to records of their case files, even in cases that were closed and where no prosecution would be jeopardized, because nothing required police to release the records.

The General Assembly in 2021 studied the issue and amended FOIA to require police to release files in closed cases, but with exceptions. For example, photos of victims cannot be released, and police are allowed to withhold records that would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.

Police and prosecutors want that 2021 change overturned so that they can again decide what to release and what not to.

After two families of murder victims in high-profile cases testified this year that they feared sensitive records would be released, many lawmakers have supported Bell's legislation. His bill would allow access to closed case records by the immediate family of a murder victim, or certain lawyers working on post-conviction relief, but the bill would broadly close off the records in inactive police cases to the public and press.

Debate on the bill this year has been riddled with false information. Several lawmakers made comments that under current law, disgusting photos of a crime victim could be released and end up on social media. But the current law doesn't allow that. And the Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorneys presented no evidence in hearings that under the current law any sensitive photos or records were released.

Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, acknowledged on the Senate floor on Tuesday that he had misinterpreted parts of the bill before voting for it in committee. But he still wants the measure.

"I think everybody needs to think about whether or not an average citizen in the public needs to look at these closed criminal files and if there's any real, legitimate purpose that they would use them for," Stuart said. "There are reasons why you don't want the general public to get all of the information in a file."

Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, who supports the bill, said on the Senate floor Tuesday that a photo of a "victim's room" could be released. In an interview later, he said "the bloody pictures of a hallway where a crime may have been committed" could be released. But he acknowledged he knew of no cases under current law in which police had actually released such photos.

While there's no evidence of sensitive photos or records being released under current law by police, there is an example of police using the privacy protections in existing law to withhold records.

Lori Goodbody said her sister made a FOIA request to Charlottesville police about the death of their niece, who died by suicide around late 2017. Even under the 2021 law which was designed to open files to the public, Charlottesville police provided Goodbody with records, she said, that were "99 percent redacted."

(The girl's mother did not want any records released.)

The police cited the provision in the current law that allows them to withhold records that would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.

Goodbody said she asked for the records because she had concerns about how police handled the case and wanted to learn more. She tried to testify in committee hearing against Bell's legislation, but in one hearing, the General Assembly had technical difficulties allowing virtual testimony, and in a second hearing, she was cut off by a senator after speaking for 45 seconds.

Gil Harrington, the mother of Morgan Harrington, a Virginia Tech student who was murdered in 2009, testified in committee hearings and said that she opposed release of any unseen records in her daughter's case, and that there had been media requests for that information. Public release of things like witness interviews or notes "would be a painful re-victimization for our family," she said in a statement.

But another family member of a victim opposes the bill. Jason Nixon, whose wife, Kate, was murdered in the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach government center in 2019, told senators last week that the 2021 change was thoroughly studied.

“I don’t like the fact that you guys are changing things on the fly," he told them.

Ali Rockett, a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter who covers public safety and courts, said it's not overly common for the press to request police files in closed cases. One example, though, would be for the press to scrutinize how the police handled an investigation.

“One that I think is really important is that if somebody is alleging that they were convicted incorrectly, and have substantial evidence to support that, a reporter would want to do their own research and look at what police have, why they landed on this suspect, are there other people that they had been looking it?” Rockett said.

For similar reasons, the Innocence Project at the University of Virginia School of Law opposes the bill.

Two of its directors sent a letter to senators saying current law balances the privacy of victims with the public's right to access government records.

The 2021 changes have been invaluable for the innocence project in investigating wrongful convictions, they wrote.

"Hasty passage of HB 734 would roll back these changes and unnecessarily risk significantly limiting access to criminal investigative files, and further victimizing wrongfully convicted people without fully considering the legislation’s impact," the letter said.

Under Bell's bill, people who claim innocence but don't have a lawyer wouldn't be able to access criminal records, the letter noted.

And before deciding whether to move forward with an innocence case, lawyers need to investigate first. So having access to closed police files can help them determine whether to take legal action, the letter said.