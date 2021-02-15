Va. Senate committee kills bills aimed at Dominion Energy over-earnings

For a second year, state senators killed legislation from the House of Delegates aimed at stopping over-earnings by the state’s largest electric utility, Dominion Energy, and restoring control to state regulators on setting future rates.

Led by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, a mix of Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Monday rejected the package of House bills. The closest bill to passing was from Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, which lost 8-7.

Most debate on the legislation took place Friday in a subcommittee, which did not recommend any of the bills pass.

The discussion comes after the Virginia State Corporation Commission, which regulates utilities, projected last year that Dominion earned about $500 million from 2017 to 2019 above the fair profit the utility agrees to in exchange for its monopoly. Dominion will file paperwork by March 31 for state regulators to take a look at its books this year for the first time in years after lawmakers put a pause on that process.