Va. Senate committee kills bills aimed at Dominion Energy over-earnings

For a second year, state senators killed legislation from the House of Delegates aimed at stopping over-earnings by the state’s largest electric utility, Dominion Energy, and restoring control to state regulators on setting future rates.
Led by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, a mix of Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Monday rejected the package of House bills. The closest bill to passing was from Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, which lost 8-7.
Most debate on the legislation took place Friday in a subcommittee, which did not recommend any of the bills pass.
The discussion comes after the Virginia State Corporation Commission, which regulates utilities, projected last year that Dominion earned about $500 million from 2017 to 2019 above the fair profit the utility agrees to in exchange for its monopoly. Dominion will file paperwork by March 31 for state regulators to take a look at its books this year for the first time in years after lawmakers put a pause on that process.
“We want to let these experts do what they are trained to do, what we trust them to do, which is to offer their opinion as to where the rate should be set,” Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, said of the SCC while pushing for his bill on Friday. The same Senate committee in 2020 killed a similar bill from Jones aimed at restoring SCC oversight.
The Attorney General’s Office and a list of environmental and consumer groups such as the Virginia Poverty Law Center backed the bills, which were sponsored by Democrats but had some Republican co-sponsors.
The Laborers’ International Union of North America sided with Dominion, as did Appalachian Power Co., the monopoly utility that serves Southwest Virginia and also would have been affected by the legislation.
Dominion Energy’s head lobbyist, Bill Murray, expressed concerns from the utility on Friday in the subcommittee meeting. He said some parts of the legislation would make major policy changes that apply to this year’s SCC review.
“We would ask that before you make change of this magnitude that you look at this comprehensively,” he said.
One of the bills, from Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would undo a 2018 law that allows Dominion to use excess profits on new renewable energy projects.
Dominion already announced it plans to use that law to cover an estimated $300 million test project for two offshore wind turbines that are now operating off the coast of Virginia Beach. Bourne argued Friday that his bill would still allow Dominion to earn all the profit allowed by law and recover all its costs.
But senators on Monday, many of whom have received thousands of dollars in campaign money from Dominion, were leery of the legislation. They referred some parts of the legislative package to a commission of lawmakers for study.
Asked by a senator Monday if he was OK with his bill being killed for study, Bourne replied: “I’d much prefer the bill to pass out of the Senate … but I understand the Herculean task that would be.”
Clean Virginia, the advocacy organization started by wealthy investor Michael Bills to fund candidates who challenge Dominion, issued a statement after the hearing saying the eight senators who voted against Helmer’s bill had accepted a combined $1.2 million in campaign donations from Dominion and Appalachian Power.
Executive Director Brennan Gilmore called the hearing “blatant corruption of the democratic process. Until voters change the makeup of this committee, powerful utility monopolies will continue not only to write favorable legislation, but to rig the entire legislative process thanks to Senators compromised by their clear financial and personal interests.”
