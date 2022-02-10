 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Va. Senate Democrats kill proposal to mostly ban abortion after 20 weeks

Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, looks over the day's calendar during the Jan. 24 floor session of the Virginia Senate.

Democrats on a Senate committee Thursday shut down a GOP bill that would have mostly banned abortion after 20 weeks, on a party-line vote.

In the House, GOP leadership said this week that they don't plan to hold a vote on a comparable bill because they don't think it would pass the Senate, which Democrats control 21-19, the Virginia Mercury reported.

One Democratic senator, Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, has said he's willing to side with Republicans on legislation restriction abortion. Were that to happen, the GOP Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears would break a tie vote.

But even if a House bill passed it might not make it to the full Senate, based on Thursday's vote in the Senate Education and Health Committee. Senators voted 9-6, along party lines, to defeat the bill sponsored by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

