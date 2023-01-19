Va. Senate panel defeats bill to broaden definition of obscenity

Legislation to broaden Virginia’s definition of obscenity, proposed as a response to parents’ concerns about books their children read in school, died in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The committee also killed a bill to make getting hold of a company’s trade secrets without authorization a felony that could send a defendant to prison for at least a year.

The obscenity bill would have replaced the current definition in Virginia that says material with a dominant theme or purpose to appeal to a prurient interest in sex, with a new standard that would say material or performances are obscene if they affront community standards of decency.

“You realize this has 1st amendment implications?” state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, asked the sponsor, state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania.

“I understand the 1st amendment, but we have a lot of pissed off parents,” Reeves replied.

State Sen. Jennifer McLellan, D-Richmond, said Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already signed a measure that gives parents the power to review and reject books or other material a school makes available to students.

“What this bill defines as obscene opens up a whole can of worms,” she said. “Parts of the Old Testament could be declared obscene under this bill.”

The committee voted to kill the bill on a party-line 9-5 vote.

State Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, said corporate espionage is a growing problem, especially by foreign agents trying to secure business secrets from defense contractors in Hampton Roads.

“I work in corporate America; I understand the impact corporate espionage can have, but this is not something we ought to make a class 6 felony,” McLellan said.

“If someone steals the keys to the kingdom, they ought to go to prison,” state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, replied.

State Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who had handled civil lawsuits seeking damages for stealing trade secrets, said he was concerned the bill would dilute the stiff penalties Virginia’s current trade secrets act imposes, with offenders subject to triple damages.

This bill, too, died on a 9-5 party-line vote. A version has been filed in the House of Delegates, but its Courts of Justice Committee has not yet taken up the measure.

The committee also rejected a proposal that would have allowed members of the clergy to testify about confessions they heard while counseling individuals.

Virginia’s current law says members of the clergy can’t be required to testify, giving them the same privilege granted lawyers under the attorney-client privilege.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, would have allowed them to be ordered to testify if the person confessing to them agreed that they could and if the clergy members’ faith did not prohibit disclosure of confessions, as the Catholic Church does.

After an, at times, heated back-and-forth, the committee also killed another bill that would have overturned a recent law that allows a defendant to introduce evidence of a mental illness during a trial.

