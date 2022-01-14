Va. senators praise Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who presided over their chamber for four years

On his final day in office presiding over the state Senate, lawmakers from both parties praised Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as a friend and extraordinary leader with a good sense of humor, an expert on the rules, and someone they’ll miss.
Fairfax, a Democrat, leaves office Saturday when Republican Winsome Earle-Sears is sworn in as the next lieutenant governor.
“You have put up with the jokes that we have thrown at you. Most of them were not funny, but you laughed anyway,” said Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County. “You leave as our friend.”
“If you ever need us, as your friends, we will always be there for you and you will always have a special place in our hearts and in our minds.”
Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, became the second African-American to hold the post when he was elected in 2017 after an unsuccessful run for attorney general in 2013.
When Gov. Ralph Northam was embroiled in scandal in 2019 over a racist yearbook photo, Fairfax seemed close to becoming governor as waves of leaders called for Northam’s resignation. But soon after Northam’s scandal erupted, Fairfax was met with allegations of assault from two women from years earlier, prompting calls for his resignation.
Fairfax maintained his innocence and refused to resign. The allegations were never investigated by law enforcement.
He ran for governor in 2021, finishing fourth in a five-person Democratic primary.
Among tie votes he broke in the chamber were votes to ensure expansion of Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act in 2018.
“I know that the last four years have not been a walk in the park for you, and obviously there’s been some bumps … but you handled it with dignity and grace,” said Senate Democratic Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, R-Fairfax. “I want to wish you nothing but the best and the best of luck in the future. You’ve earned it.”
Senate Republican Leader Tommy Norment of James City said he enjoyed the relationship he developed with Fairfax over the past four years.
“I am confident that all 40 senators are appreciative of your service and we actually look forward with anticipation to what the next chapter in your life is going to [be].”
Senators praised Fairfax for his goodwill.
“I’m sincerely going to miss you and I want to thank you for all your service,” said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax.
Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, was direct: “Mr. President, many people have been in your role over the hundreds of years of our commonwealth. I don’t think anybody’s ever done the job better.”
Said Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake: “You held all of us together.”
Other senators who spoke in praise of Fairfax were Sens. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City and John Edwards, D-Roanoke.
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, marveled at the captivating and genuine way Fairfax welcomed visitors to the gallery.
“You speak directly to the individual or you speak directly to that group and truly make them feel as though this is their Capitol. That they are participating in democracy when they are here,” Locke said.
Senators presented him with gifts: $4,100 for him to donate to the charity of his choice and a gavel. Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar’s office gave him a bell.
Fairfax returned the praises, calling the senators “extraordinary public servants” and “wonderful people and I got to see that every single day. I got to see how dedicated you are to making the lives better of everyone that you come into contact with.”
“I believe that each one of you, members of your staff, your families have made this such an enriching time for me and for my family and such a wonderful experience. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have provided to us.”
