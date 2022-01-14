Va. senators praise Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who presided over their chamber for four years

On his final day in office presiding over the state Senate, lawmakers from both parties praised Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as a friend and extraordinary leader with a good sense of humor, an expert on the rules, and someone they’ll miss.

Fairfax, a Democrat, leaves office Saturday when Republican Winsome Earle-Sears is sworn in as the next lieutenant governor.

“You have put up with the jokes that we have thrown at you. Most of them were not funny, but you laughed anyway,” said Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County. “You leave as our friend.”

“If you ever need us, as your friends, we will always be there for you and you will always have a special place in our hearts and in our minds.”

Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, became the second African-American to hold the post when he was elected in 2017 after an unsuccessful run for attorney general in 2013.

When Gov. Ralph Northam was embroiled in scandal in 2019 over a racist yearbook photo, Fairfax seemed close to becoming governor as waves of leaders called for Northam’s resignation. But soon after Northam’s scandal erupted, Fairfax was met with allegations of assault from two women from years earlier, prompting calls for his resignation.