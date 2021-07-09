Va. soon won't require fully vaccinated people to wear masks in schools, following CDC's new guidance

Virginia will soon lift the mask requirement for fully vaccinated people in K-12 schools, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidance on Friday urging districts to reopen regardless of whether they're able to take every safety measure recommended to curb virus spread.
The CDC's new recommendations continue to emphasize the prevention strategies most important for in-person learning - such as vaccinations, masks, testing, social distancing and cleaning to protect those who are not fully vaccinated - and monitoring coverage gaps and outbreak trends, said Virginia Department of Health spokesperson Logan Anderson.
"This is largely consistent with existing VDH guidance," Anderson said, adding that VDH is "pleased" with the CDC's revisions.
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the VDH is reviewing the changes alongside the Department of Education and is expected to revise its strategy in the upcoming days.
But a public health emergency order from State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver's keeps the mandate in place until July 25, a decision partially fueled by children under 12 not being eligible to receive a vaccine and school-aged people accounting for 13.5% of the state's infections.
Some districts, such as Fauquier County Public Schools, rejected Oliver's order last week and maintained that face coverings should be optional. At least 8 states including Arkansas – which is facing a spike in cases after becoming an epicenter for the Delta variant – banned local districts from allowing a mask mandate in schools. Virginia is one of only 10 states to still require masks in K-12 settings.
The CDC's departure from past recommendations comes as an acknowledgment of the impact virtual learning had on students this past year, but also advises school systems to monitor local health data in their decision making, since the coronavirus did not rip through every community similarly.
Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico public schools haven't responded to the changes, and their COVID guidance pages continue to state that all students, teachers, staff and visitors must wear a mask indoors on school property even if fully vaccinated.
Higher numbers of COVID cases concentrated in Richmond's Black and Latino populations are what resulted in its majority Black and Latino school system being the only one in the region to remain virtual throughout the entirety of the last school year.
Now those same areas – many of which exceed the state's poverty levels – have low vaccination rates, with only a quarter of the 12 to 17 population in Richmond being fully vaccinated. Comparatively, the percentage jumps to nearly 40% in the more affluent Henrico County.
Cat Long, spokesperson for Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said the urgency to continue outreach and vaccination efforts to "ensure everyone – especially folks who are part of communities most impacted by the pandemic – have access to the vaccine and all the information they need to make a decision" hasn't changed.
"Getting our children vaccinated is the best thing we can do to make sure they are protected from COVID-19," Long continued. "Both in school settings and everywhere else they spend time."
An upcoming vaccination event specifically for RPS families to get COVID-19 vaccines and other childhood immunizations is scheduled for July 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King and River City middle schools.
How many students and staff are fully vaccinated in Virginia?
In a survey of school personnel the week of April 26, the latest available update, the Virginia Department of Education found that 71% had received at least one dose and 67% were fully vaccinated.
The agency doesn't have specific vaccination data in regards to students and relies on the VDH website's demographics, said Charles Pyle, VDOE spokesperson.
As of Friday, 403,786 residents between the ages of 12 and 19 have received at least one dose and 305,355 are fully vaccinated. Children under 12 are not yet authorized to receive a vaccine.
The University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center – which VDOE uses to gauge school-age population, defined as between 5 and 19 years old – estimates there are nearly 1.6 million people statewide who fall in this category.
This means almost 3 in 4 kids in this age group are not vaccinated, and only about 1 in 5 are fully protected against the virus.
In the 2020-21 school year, there were 1.2 million K-12 students enrolled full time. Even if assuming all 305,355 of the fully vaccinated kids under the age of 20 were part of that number, it would account for only a quarter of the enrollment count.
Infections among younger children are rare, but it's not a 100% guarantee that they can't transmit the virus or be hospitalized - especially as the Delta variant leaves unvaccinated people susceptible to getting sick.
As of Friday, Virginians under the age of 20 accounted for about 1 in 5 infections caused by a variant of concern. On Thursday night, a second child under the age of 10 died from COVID.
Months from school opening, Anderson said the Office of Surveillance and Investigation's system is reporting 52 outbreaks within K-12 schools with a confirmed or suspected COVID case. But Anderson said some of those outbreaks are likely over and haven't been closed in the system due to constraints and a workload backlog from the winter surge.
As of May 1, 23 outbreaks are in progress. Only one has been reported since July 1, after Gov. Ralph Northam's state of emergency expired.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo