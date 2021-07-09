Va. soon won't require fully vaccinated people to wear masks in schools, following CDC's new guidance

The University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center – which VDOE uses to gauge school-age population, defined as between 5 and 19 years old – estimates there are nearly 1.6 million people statewide who fall in this category.

This means almost 3 in 4 kids in this age group are not vaccinated, and only about 1 in 5 are fully protected against the virus.

In the 2020-21 school year, there were 1.2 million K-12 students enrolled full time. Even if assuming all 305,355 of the fully vaccinated kids under the age of 20 were part of that number, it would account for only a quarter of the enrollment count.

Infections among younger children are rare, but it's not a 100% guarantee that they can't transmit the virus or be hospitalized - especially as the Delta variant leaves unvaccinated people susceptible to getting sick.

As of Friday, Virginians under the age of 20 accounted for about 1 in 5 infections caused by a variant of concern. On Thursday night, a second child under the age of 10 died from COVID.