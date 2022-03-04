Va. Supreme Court sealed its reason for closing records filed by former parole board chair

Virginia's Supreme Court justices heard arguments Friday on their own decision to seal records filed by the former parole board chairwoman at the center of a scandal, which an attorney for the Richmond Times-Dispatch argued left the public without the ability to know if the secrecy was warranted.

Former Virginia Parole Board Chairwoman Adrianne Bennett, who was found to have violated rules in the process for releasing some people from prison in 2020, filed records at the Supreme Court of Virginia last year related to a state investigation of her by the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission.

The Supreme Court put the records under seal, and sealed the order that explained its reasoning for closing off the records to the public.

The Times-Dispatch filed a petition at the Supreme Court in July asking the court to unseal the sealing order. Friday's oral argument on the newspaper's petition came eight months later.

The newspaper's attorney argued Friday that the public has a right to access court records, and without knowing the reasons why the Supreme Court put Bennett's filing under seal, the public has no way of knowing if her request for confidentiality justified the need for secrecy.

“There’s a presumptive right of access to court orders," attorney David Lacy told the justices. "So the burden, therefore, is on Judge Bennett to establish an interest so compelling that it not only overrides that presumption but that it justifies the total and complete secrecy that she’s asking for in this case.”

Bennett, who became a juvenile court judge in Virginia Beach in April 2020, was at the center of a scandal after the Office of the State Inspector General found that the parole board violated law and policy, including not properly notifying victims and prosecutors about people being released from prison on parole.

Bennett was the parole board chairwoman at the time. The scandal became an issue in last year's race for governor and attorney general.

Although they are not mentioned in court records, at least two complaints about Bennett were made to the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission, known as JIRC, a state government panel that investigates allegations of judicial misconduct.

One was made in April 2021 by a former parole board employee who alleged Bennett directed parole board staff to copy and paste a previous report about a person who was eligible for parole, to be used in a new review. The employee had never been asked to do that in the past and felt that using a previous report as her own work would result in falsification of the report.

Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, also made a complaint to the commission about Bennett, related to the same allegation.

JIRC investigations are confidential under the law, but if JIRC finds an allegation is founded, records will then be publicly filed at the Supreme Court of Virginia, which decides if a judge should be censured or removed from the bench.

The commission filed no records at the Supreme Court related to Bennett, indicating that JIRC did not think the allegations against her warranted a finding.

But while JIRC was investigating, Bennett on May 20 filed a petition for a writ of mandamus at the Supreme Court - a request for the court to tell other government officials what to do. The details of her request are unclear because the court sealed both her filing and the sealing order.

Her filing showed up on the court's electronic docket in her name, and indicated that JIRC's general counsel was involved.

Lee BHM Corp., publisher of The Times-Dispatch, filed a petition in the case saying the court made an error by not giving the public notice of the sealing motion and an opportunity to be heard on it.

"This Court sealed the records in this case. The public does not know why, though, because the Court’s sealing order is also under seal," the newspaper's filing reads. "Such extreme secrecy measures are troubling in any case, but especially so in a case like this one involving a sitting judge seeking extraordinary relief directly from the highest Court in the Commonwealth. Under these circumstances, the public’s interest in access is at its apex."

Lacy, the newspaper's attorney, argued on Friday that while the General Assembly has established by law that certain parts of JIRC proceedings are confidential, that law does not apply to Bennett's filing at the Supreme Court, and there should not have been an automatic sealing.

He said the Supreme Court should unseal the sealing order or enter a public version of the sealing order because public confidence in the courts is best served when the public can see court records.

"This court sets the tone for the other courts," he said.

He also asked the justices to address why it took six months to schedule a hearing on the newspaper's petition, "so lower courts don’t think that you can sit on a petition like this … because that would have the same effect of non-disclosure.”

Attorney Lee Floyd represented Bennett on Friday and told the justices they had the discretion to make the records and sealing order confidential, and that they made the right decision. She noted that the JIRC statute requires confidentiality unless JIRC files a case at the Supreme Court.

“The Richmond Times-Dispatch motion asks this court the very simple, procedural question, which is, did this court properly seal the sealing order in the present matter? And the answer to that question is, of course yes," she said.

Justice D. Arthur Kelsey, though, noted that the JIRC confidentiality law "governs the commission, it doesn't govern us."

He noted that had Bennett not filed for mandamus at the Supreme Court, the issue "would have remained secret."

"But she brought it to court," Kelsey said. "And now it’s not in the JIRC commission anymore. It’s before us on a mandamus proceeding, and she’s saying ‘I want the same level of confidentiality'..."

He added that the JIRC confidentiality statute "obviously does not apply with the same force to us … there’s another interest involved here, which is the public’s right to see what happens in its courts."

The court could issue an opinion or an order in the case.

Separately from the case, some lawmakers are interested in finding out more about how the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission operates. Although legislation to require a state study of JIRC didn't pass in the General Assembly this year, lawmakers are suggesting that the state's Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission do a study, and a decision on that will likely be made this summer.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, battered Democrat Mark Herring, then the incumbent, on the parole board issue in last year's election. Miyares is now investigating the past misconduct at the parole board that the state inspector general had looked into before aides to then-Gov. Ralph Northam reprimanded the inspector general and questioned his power.