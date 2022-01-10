Va. turns over records related to wrongful conviction of Earl Washington Jr. to avoid FOIA trial

Washington, with an IQ of 69, narrowly escaped being executed after police led him into a false confession by giving him details of the killing of Rebecca Lynn Williams in her Culpeper apartment in 1982.

Hall in 2021 asked the Department of Forensic Science, through two requests under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act, for blood test results related to the real killer, Kenneth Maurice Tinsley, stemming from a 1984 sexual assault case. Hall believed they would show Tinsley had a unique blood marker that was found at the Williams crime scene — a marker that Washington did not have.

Hall also believes that the state lab changed its report on Washington’s blood to assist prosecutors; even though the lab knew Washington did not have the unique blood marker, the lab report was changed to say that testing for that marker was “inconclusive,” Hall alleged.

(Tinsley, who is now deceased, pleaded guilty to the rape and capital murder of Williams in 2007.)