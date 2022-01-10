Va. turns over records related to wrongful conviction of Earl Washington Jr. to avoid FOIA trial

After initially resisting release of public records even when faced with litigation, the Virginia Department of Forensic Science has opted to turn over documents related to the wrongful conviction of Earl Washington Jr. ahead of a scheduled Freedom of Information Act trial on Tuesday.
Washington came within days of being executed in Virginia in 1985 for a murder he didn’t commit. He was pardoned in 2000.
Seeking an answer to one unresolved question, Washington’s attorney, Robert T. Hall of Fairfax, filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the state lab last week because it withheld records the attorney believes will show that authorities at the time could have gotten the right suspect.
After the lawsuit was filed and a hearing set, the Department of Forensic Science opted to turn over the documents on Friday.
“We sincerely appreciate DFS’s decision to produce the Tinsley blood test results, given the tragic history of the Earl Washington matter,” Mark Dix, the attorney who made the filing for Hall, said in a statement. “As a result, Mr. Hall has elected to nonsuit his FOIA lawsuit.”
Washington, with an IQ of 69, narrowly escaped being executed after police led him into a false confession by giving him details of the killing of Rebecca Lynn Williams in her Culpeper apartment in 1982.
Hall in 2021 asked the Department of Forensic Science, through two requests under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act, for blood test results related to the real killer, Kenneth Maurice Tinsley, stemming from a 1984 sexual assault case. Hall believed they would show Tinsley had a unique blood marker that was found at the Williams crime scene — a marker that Washington did not have.
Hall also believes that the state lab changed its report on Washington’s blood to assist prosecutors; even though the lab knew Washington did not have the unique blood marker, the lab report was changed to say that testing for that marker was “inconclusive,” Hall alleged.
(Tinsley, who is now deceased, pleaded guilty to the rape and capital murder of Williams in 2007.)
Although nothing in the law prevented the Department of Forensic Science from turning over the blood test results on Tinsley, the agency director withheld them because she wasn’t required to turn them over. She argues that a part of Virginia’s FOIA that requires mandatory release of certain law-enforcement records doesn’t apply to the Department of Forensic Science because it’s not a law enforcement agency. Hall disagrees with that.
It remains unresolved whether that provision of FOIA that mandates release of certain criminal records applies to the Department of Forensic Science.
Linda C. Jackson, director of the department, said in a statement for this story: “The Department elected, in its discretion, to release the entire case file from Mr. Tinsley’s case to Mr. Hall due to the historical nature of Mr. Washington’s exoneration and the allegations made against the Department by Mr. Hall in the affidavit accompanying his suit.”
Attorney General Mark Herring’s office was prepared to defend the department’s denial of the records.
Charlotte Gomer, a spokeswoman for Herring, said by email Monday that Herring “has always believed that the public deserves access to eligible state documents and information, and we are happy the situation has been resolved.”
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson