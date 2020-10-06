Va. watchdog substantiates 6 of 7 allegations against the Va. Parole Board in new unidentified case

OSIG cited similar exemptions in heavily redacting the report in the Vincent Martin case.

But a full, unredacted copy was eventually released in early August to three senior state Republican leaders who demanded to see it, after they cited a Virginia law the requires state government leaders to be notified of "problems, abuses, or deficiencies relating to the management or operation of a state agency on non-state agency." They then released the unredacted report to the news media.

Like the earlier report, all but a few sentences in the seven individual reports related to a single case that were released Tuesday are concealed with blacked-out lines that cover sections titled "Allegation," "Background" and "Findings of Fact." The report's conclusions are also largely expunged, leaving only the words, "The allegations .... are substantiated" in six of the seven reports.

All seven reports are dated Sept. 18 to Brian Moran, Virginia's secretary of public safety and homeland security.

State Republican legislative leaders in a recent letter to State Inspector General Michael Westfall called on his office to release "complete and unredacted copies" of all investigative reports it may have provided to the governor's office or other administration officials involving the investigations the agency conducted of the parole board.