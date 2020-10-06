Va. watchdog substantiates 6 of 7 allegations against the Va. Parole Board in new unidentified case

The Office of the State Inspector General has substantiated six additional allegations leveled at the Virginia Parole Board after investigating complaints about how the panel reached its decision in a single unidentified case, but details of the findings have been stricken entirely from copies of the government watchdog agency's reports released today.
The Inspector General determined that a seventh allegation against the parole board was unsubstantiated.
The agency also released a copy of recommendations on how the parole board should proceed going forward. "VPB should develop and attest to a Code of Ethics that focuses on impartiality, integrity and transparency when making all parole-related decisions," according to one of the recommendations.
The additional reports released Tuesday follow the Inspector General's initial report released in late July, which said the parole board violated the law and its own policies in releasing inmate Vincent Martin, who was sentenced in 1980 to life in prison for killing Richmond police officer Michael Connors.
In an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the Inspector General's Office said information it received to conduct the administrative "fraud, waste and abuse hotline investigation" is exempt under the state's open records law, adding, "The Virginia Parole Board maintains its FOIA exclusions and has not waived its FOIA protections."
OSIG cited similar exemptions in heavily redacting the report in the Vincent Martin case.
But a full, unredacted copy was eventually released in early August to three senior state Republican leaders who demanded to see it, after they cited a Virginia law the requires state government leaders to be notified of "problems, abuses, or deficiencies relating to the management or operation of a state agency on non-state agency." They then released the unredacted report to the news media.
Like the earlier report, all but a few sentences in the seven individual reports related to a single case that were released Tuesday are concealed with blacked-out lines that cover sections titled "Allegation," "Background" and "Findings of Fact." The report's conclusions are also largely expunged, leaving only the words, "The allegations .... are substantiated" in six of the seven reports.
All seven reports are dated Sept. 18 to Brian Moran, Virginia's secretary of public safety and homeland security.
State Republican legislative leaders in a recent letter to State Inspector General Michael Westfall called on his office to release "complete and unredacted copies" of all investigative reports it may have provided to the governor's office or other administration officials involving the investigations the agency conducted of the parole board.
“This is just fundamentally wrong,” said Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, told his Senate colleagues during an assembly session on Friday. “The people of Virginia deserve to know if the parole board has screwed up, if they have broken the laws and they have violated their own policies or procedures. It needs to see the light of day. This is not partisan, this is the administration of honest government here in the commonwealth of Virginia — every single one of us is invested in the integrity of our system.”
Republican leaders Tuesday afternoon were weighing their options and had no immediate comment.
