'Vaccines do save lives:' First Richmond health care workers receive Moderna vaccine

In 1962, Shirley Bakka was the famous 2-year-old in Minnesota who received the first oral polio vaccine in the Twin Cities area as the virus devastated families across the U.S.
The verdict then: it tasted good.
Nearly 60 years later, Bakka would be at the head of the line once again as a Henrico County public health nurse, becoming the first in the Richmond region to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The verdict now: it felt good.
"Vaccines do save lives. Vaccines give us all a little more freedom," Bakka said in a livestreamed coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that celebrated Richmond and Henrico Health District's first vaccinations.
"It does give us hope."
Her voice cracked slightly on the final word. Ten months into the pandemic, it wasn't a word uttered often.
While the country is prioritizing front-line health care workers in the first round of inoculations and is far from population immunity - a goal that requires at least 75% of the public to be vaccinated - faith lies in how the U.S. hasn't seen a polio case in 41 years, Bakka said.
Bakka - who specializes in immunizations for the Henrico County Health Department - said back then, parents were also scared for their children, the country was in a panic and public health officials pleaded for people to stay home to limit spread.
Local health districts received their first Moderna vaccine shipment Tuesday, marking the beginning of months-long efforts to halt the rampant spread of the virus four days after the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization.
Three vaccination clinics will be held in Richmond and Henrico Wednesday - one in Richmond and two in Henrico - for the health departments' front-line workers.
This included nurse practitioner Tracey Avery-Geter, who has administered COVID-19 tests at over 85 community testing events since March and called being vaccinated proof that "things are going to be changing."
Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said the goal in 2021 is to ultimately make the vaccine available to whoever wants it.
"We've seen devastating illness and death within our communities, particularly among our elderly and our Black and brown communities. We mourn those hardships that our communities have experienced, and we celebrate the hope that lies ahead," Viray said. "It's going to be a hard road, but we see the light at the end of the tunnel. We're going to get there."
In the days before Christmas - and as infections spike and hospitals report limited bed capacity - Mayor Levar Stoney urged residents to limit social gatherings and social distance, wear masks and wash their hands to give front-line workers a chance at surviving the virus.
"They look out for us," said Stoney. "We have to look out for them."
Coronavirus vaccine side effects reported include muscle soreness, light headedness and fatigue. Rare but severe allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine have occurred to at least six people in the U.S., a small amount compared to the 614,117 doses administered as of Monday.
At every vaccination site, clinicians are on-site to monitor those vaccinated for 15 to 30 minutes after injection and have safeguards in place to treat reactions, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.
In a town hall on vaccinations hosted by the Virginia Department of Health last week, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said, "The vaccine’s side effects are minor, but the effects of COVID-19 are deadly.”
Statewide, Virginia is expecting a total of 140,000 Moderna doses and 50,700 Pfizer vaccines this week. Pfizer and Moderna, the two leading manufacturers, have outpaced competitors, with both reporting efficacy rates above 90%. Both vaccines require that patients receive two doses roughly three weeks apart.
By time of publication, the VDH had not yet posted the coronavirus numbers for Wednesday. This story will be updated once it does. For questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, the VDH has a hotline at (804) 205-3501.
***
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo