'Vaccines do save lives:' First Richmond health care workers receive Moderna vaccine

In 1962, Shirley Bakka was the famous 2-year-old in Minnesota who received the first oral polio vaccine in the Twin Cities area as the virus devastated families across the U.S.

The verdict then: it tasted good.

Nearly 60 years later, Bakka would be at the head of the line once again as a Henrico County public health nurse, becoming the first in the Richmond region to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The verdict now: it felt good.

"Vaccines do save lives. Vaccines give us all a little more freedom," Bakka said in a livestreamed coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that celebrated Richmond and Henrico Health District's first vaccinations.

"It does give us hope."

Her voice cracked slightly on the final word. Ten months into the pandemic, it wasn't a word uttered often.

While the country is prioritizing front-line health care workers in the first round of inoculations and is far from population immunity - a goal that requires at least 75% of the public to be vaccinated - faith lies in how the U.S. hasn't seen a polio case in 41 years, Bakka said.