VADOC launches 'Cool Down' room pilot program in 9 prisons

Parents and teachers call it “time out,” and now Virginia’s prisons are trying the same approach when inmates’ attitudes and behavior suggest trouble is coming.

The Department of Corrections is opening what it’s calling “Cool Down” rooms, meant to give inmates space and up to four hours by themselves if they are having problems with another inmate or if they need time alone amid emotional distress, such as when learning of a death in the family.

The pilot program has started at nine prisons — Bland, Keen Mountain, Pocahontas, Red Onion, St. Brides, Wallens Ridge, Green Rock, Augusta and River North — and the plan is to phase in Cool Down spaces in four to five sites at a time in the months ahead. The department expects to have Cool Down rooms in all its facilities by the spring.

“Defusing negative behaviors that may accelerate in the short term is the primary objective of the pilot,” said department spokeswoman Carla D. Lemons.

“It could be any one of a thousand situations that may result in the inmates being moved to Cool Down, allowing an inmate to reflect and self-de-escalate.”

Inmates can ask to go into a Cool Down space, and prison staff may also refer an inmate for any sort of behavior that interrupts the operations of the facility, she said. They stay for up to four hours.

“A Cool Down room can be used to keep a situation from escalating to the point of becoming dangerous,” Lemons said.

So far, 85% of inmates who have spent time in a Cool Room have returned to general population. The other 15% head for segregated housing away from other inmates because their behavior worsens and authorities believe it will disrupt the prison.

In Virginia, prison staff allow inmates in segregation to leave their cells for at least four hours a day, seven days a week. This is more time than what the American Correctional Association defines as restrictive housing, when inmates are separated in a cell for an average of 22 hours a day for 15 or more days in a row.

There were 364 inmates in segregation as of June 30, or 1.4% of the total in Virginia’s prisons. The percentage is the same as the year before, while the average time of 11.4 days spent in segregation was down 4.4%, with 14% of inmates released within five days. However, 30% of inmates in segregation were there for 30 days or more.

The separate special housing units for inmates with mental illness, medical issues or who were otherwise vulnerable if in general population held 388 prisoners as of June 30. That’s down 23% from the year before, as the department closed one pod.

The need for these beds declined because of a hold on transfers during the pandemic, and there are enough open beds to service any more inmates who may need such housing, Lemons said.