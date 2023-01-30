VCU aspires to make Richmond a hub for health innovation

In 2012, a Virginia Commonwealth University researcher took the first steps toward inventing a treatment for patients with severe blood loss, such as gunshot victims and passengers in car crashes.

The United States Army took interest, believing the intravenous solution could save the lives of soldiers. The army gave the project $12 million.

In 2020, the initiative became its own corporation, Perfusion Medical. Now, it's one of the most promising pieces of the booming innovation division at VCU and the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry in greater Richmond.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., toured Perfusion Medical's facility at VCU on Monday, offering support and urging researchers to get their products across the finish line.

Srirama Rao, VCU's vice president for innovation, said the city needs to seize momentum and make itself a destination for medical invention.

"Richmond's time has come to be the next innovation hub in the country," Rao said.

At VCU, research is booming. The school passed Virginia Tech and became the 50th largest public college in the country for research. Last year, it conducted more than $400 million in sponsored scientific exploration.

VCU has developed a drug to treat pancreatic cancer, recycled oyster shells into the Chesapeake Bay and enhanced the medicines that fight COVID-19.

Simultaneously, drug manufacturing has set up shop in the Richmond area. VCU's Medicines for All rebuilds medicines with cheaper ingredients. Civica Inc., a nonprofit, is developing insulin that can be sold at a fraction of the retail price. Phlow Corp. secured a federal contract to build a stockpile of essential medicines.

The blood loss medication, called PEG-20k, was invented by VCU faculty member Martin Mangino. Independent doctors have called his invention a game changer, and animal trials have shown promising results.

There's a $4 billion market for the medication, Perfusion Medical said. An estimated two million patients per year could benefit from it.

When a patient experiences significant blood loss, a transfusion only solves half the problem. The patient's cells swell up, compressing the capillaries and depriving the cells of oxygen.

Mangino's saline solution, delivered as an IV drip, solves the other half. Trials in humans could begin next year.

Perfusion has raised $1 million in state, federal and private funding in the past year. It drives home a point Rao made Monday, that even if a VCU researcher can invent a significant treatment, the idea needs a big influx of cash to become a reality.

"We don't do this alone," Rao said.

The federal government gave $50 million to the collaboration of Medicines for All, Civica and Phlow, now called the Alliance for Building Better Medicine. It's time greater Richmond capitalizes on that momentum, Rao said.

In Congress, Warner is chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence. That body has become the de facto technology committee, he said, because its members can see the developments made by China and other adversaries and understand where the U.S. needs to invest.

Warner has three priorities for innovation in the U.S.: artificial intelligence, energy and biotechnology. The more Virginia can do to build up its biotechnology, the more he'll try to secure funding, he said.

"Sign me up," Warner added.

Now is the time to fund these ventures, the senator said, given the state's surplus and the big allocations coming from the federal government.

Earlier this month, the University of Virginia announced plans of its own to open a $300 million biotechnology institute. Biotechnology generally refers to the process of modifying an organism, such as a cell, into a machine for human benefit. Examples include insulin and cancer-fighting cells.

There will always be some competition for research dollars, Warner said. There's good reason – the government doesn't like putting all its eggs in one basket. But it's key that colleges collaborate and limit overlap, the senator added.

Rao said VCU and UVa have differing strengths and will complement one another.

During his conversation Monday, Warner gave a small pep talk to the researchers and start-up leaders: not every health venture is successful.

One local example, Health Diagnostic Laboratory, filed for bankruptcy in June 2015, after a federal investigation into kickbacks it was allegedly paying doctors to encourage them to use its services went public.

But not every idea needs to bear fruit. It just takes a small percentage to trigger significant growth.

"Success breeds further success, and that brings more funding," Warner said.

