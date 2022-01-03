VCU Health again postpones elective surgeries amid COVID surge

VCU Health announced Monday afternoon that it is again postponing non-urgent surgeries and procedures requiring a hospital bed or donated blood products, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
"As we continue to navigate the pandemic and adjust to the changing health care needs of our patients, our downtown hospital is seeing unprecedented demand for inpatient care," VCU Health said in a statement.
COVID hospitalizations have doubled since Dec. 1 across Virginia, from an average of 965 patients to more than 2,200. This time last year, Virginia was averaging nearly 2,700 hospitalizations.
Virginia closed 2021 with record-breaking case totals three days running, but the state health department reported 7,967 new cases on Monday, well below the record-high 19,506 cases recorded Sunday. And the state reported two deaths on Monday, as deaths have fallen each day since reaching 37 on Wednesday.
Early studies have shown that omicron cases tend to be less severe, but the variant's rapid spread is still threatening to overwhelm hospitals.
The move by VCU comes days after emergency room doctors urged Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency and increase the number of public testing events.
“Virginia’s emergency medicine system is under threat of collapse due to excessive patient volume,” the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians said in a news release Thursday.
The group said emergency rooms have been swamped with people looking for COVID-19 tests and care for mild cases. On Monday, the positivity rate for tests was 27.9%, meaning more than 1 in 4 tests is coming back positive.
VCU Health officials also said Thursday that they were seeing a surge of new cases, emergency department visits and demand for COVID-19 tests because of holiday travel and family gatherings.
A New York Times database shows that the intensive care unit at VCU Health is 96% full.
VCU postponed elective surgeries in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. In December 2020 it had to switch to surge capacity plans to prepare for the winter surge.
In the new statement it said the omicron variant accounts for 95% of all positive COVID-19 tests performed in-house and that many of the hospital's COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated.
"This means that vaccination is protecting people from severe illness. We are urging everyone eligible to please get vaccinated or schedule your booster shot."
As 2021 closed, Northam said that spiking case numbers are cause for concern but not cause for panic, as more than 14 million shots have been dispensed in Virginia and most people who end up in hospitals are unvaccinated.
But Northam has noted that the higher caseloads are putting a burden on health care systems.
Also Monday, Courthouse News reported that because of the recent rise in COVID cases the Virginia Supreme Court will hear oral arguments remotely during its January session from Jan. 11-13, before returning to in-person arguments from Feb. 28 to March 4.
