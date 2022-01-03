VCU Health again postpones elective surgeries amid COVID surge

The group said emergency rooms have been swamped with people looking for COVID-19 tests and care for mild cases. On Monday, the positivity rate for tests was 27.9%, meaning more than 1 in 4 tests is coming back positive.

VCU Health officials also said Thursday that they were seeing a surge of new cases, emergency department visits and demand for COVID-19 tests because of holiday travel and family gatherings.

A New York Times database shows that the intensive care unit at VCU Health is 96% full.

VCU postponed elective surgeries in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. In December 2020 it had to switch to surge capacity plans to prepare for the winter surge.

In the new statement it said the omicron variant accounts for 95% of all positive COVID-19 tests performed in-house and that many of the hospital's COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated.

"This means that vaccination is protecting people from severe illness. We are urging everyone eligible to please get vaccinated or schedule your booster shot."